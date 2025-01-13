US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed his deep concern over the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles during an emotional address at Fulbright House. Speaking on Monday, Garcetti shared how the catastrophic fires have personally affected his family and his city, calling for continued support and solidarity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am a native of an amazing city named Los Angeles," Garcetti said, addressing the audience. “I want to thank so many of you who have reached out to me in this past week as my beloved city suffers from the most brutal wildfires we have ever seen."

Garcetti revealed that his own family members had been forced to evacuate their homes. "My own parents are displaced from our family home, and our eldest daughter and grandchildren from a second fire are displaced a few blocks away. Thankfully, they all are safe," he said.

However, the toll of the fires goes beyond displacement. Garcetti highlighted the profound losses faced by many residents of Los Angeles. “So many have lost everything, and some have lost their lives," he said.

The ambassador’s heartfelt appeal emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging continued thoughts and prayers for those affected. “I ask you to continue to keep them in your thoughts," he concluded.

The Los Angeles wildfires, described as some of the most severe in recent memory, have destroyed thousands of acres of land, forced mass evacuations, and claimed multiple lives. Local and international support efforts are underway as firefighters battle the blaze.

Massive Los Angeles wildfires claim 24 lives Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles for a seventh day, killing at least 24 people and leaving thousands homeless. Officials warn of worsening conditions as dangerous winds are expected to escalate the crisis.

The Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,700 acres, is just 13% contained. Massive firefighting efforts have slowed its approach toward Brentwood and the San Fernando Valley, but winds up to 70 mph forecasted for Tuesday could reignite the flames and spread embers into new areas.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone assured residents that additional resources, including water trucks and firefighters, are in place to combat the renewed threat.

Displacement and despair Over 100,000 residents remain under evacuation orders, down from a peak of 180,000. Evacuees face mounting frustration, with officials extending nighttime curfews and limiting access to affected areas.

Sheriff Robert Luna cited safety concerns and ongoing recovery efforts as reasons for restricting re-entry. “Grid searches are underway, and unfortunately, we expect the death toll to rise," he said. Cadaver dogs have been deployed to locate victims among the wreckage.

Looting and community challenges Authorities have arrested several looters, including one person disguised as a firefighter. Reports of illegal price gouging have also emerged, adding to the challenges faced by displaced residents.

Meanwhile, UCLA has been nearly emptied as students voluntarily evacuate, even though the campus remains outside evacuation zones.

Leadership and support California Governor Gavin Newsom pledged a robust recovery effort, likening it to a “Marshall Plan" for Los Angeles. “We already have a team working on reimagining L.A. 2.0," he stated.