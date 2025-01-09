With the addition of three new fires breaking out in Los Angeles, totalling six, apocalyptic scenes have emerged across Los Angeles County, reported CNN on 9 January. Several Hollywood actors' houses turned into piles of ash, and they were forced to flee the affected areas in Palisades, Malibu and Santa Monica. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports of five people killed in the most destructive fire ever in Los Angeles County have arrived. Thousands of acres have been burnt, leading to more than 1.30 lakh people being under evacuation warnings or orders.

According to a previous CNN's report, three fires—Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst—raged from 7 January onwards, burning 17234, 10600, and 855 acres, respectively. The Scout, Lidia, and Sunset fires—started on 8 January—burned 11.7, 348, and 42.8 acres of land, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the Eaton Fire, the City of Pasadena has issued an urgent alert concerning unsafe drinking water in areas impacted by recent evacuations.

How soon can the fire be doused: As firefighters spent days doing whatever possible to fight fires across the county, strong winds and low humidity are making things difficult for the authorities.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as CNN quoted, as soon as the wind speeds ease, helicopters can get back in the air and drop water and fire retardants. On Wednesday, they were disrupted by high winds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hollywood actors' houses turn into ashes: Not only the common people, but Hollywood celebrities like Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Anna Faris and Ricki Lake's houses were impacted.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Crystal said, “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy."

Former talk show host and actor Lake shared on her Instagram page Wednesday that she lost her “dream home" in the fires, writing, "It’s all gone." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actress Paris Hilton learned that her Malibu home was lost while watching it burn on live TV. She wrote on her Instagram page that "no one should ever have to experience."

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee also mentioned she lost her house due to the disaster.

“I cried all night and thought about every room, nook, and cranny. It was perfection and now it’s just Ash," Lee wrote in a post shared on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s home burned in the Palisades fire.

Actor Mandy Moore, who resides near the Eaton Fire, shared the destruction of her neighborhood. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled," Moore wrote on her Instagram page Wednesday.

Among others, several Hollywood Hollywood events were also postponed due to the fires, including the Critics Choice Awards, while the nominations announcement for the Oscars 2025 deferred till 19 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}