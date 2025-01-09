Los Angeles wildfires: Bollywood celebrities with homes in Los Angeles, like Priyanka Chopra and Nora Fatehi has shared witness accounts of the raging fire that has engulfed the county.

The Palisades Fire that is scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica has exploded to more than 17,000 acres with zero containment, has been dubbed the most destructive in LA county's history, according to CNN report.

CNN Shared map of the destruction the Palisades Fire has caused.

At least five people have died as several wind-driven fires blazing across the county remains uncontained.

Los Angeles Wildfires: Priyanka Chopra Shares Visual Evidences of Destruction

On Wednesday (January 8, 2025), Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the fire on Instagram Story and wrote, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight".

She also posted another video on her Instagram Story. The video shows the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has scorched thousands of acres and destroyed homes.

Los Angeles Wildfires: Nora Fatehi Evacuates LA Home

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared that she and her team were ordered to evacuate due to the escalating crisis.

Detailing the chaos, Nora Fatehi wrote, “I am in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that. This is insane, we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I am evacuating out of here. I am gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it."

Los Angeles Wildfires: How Hollywood Industry is Impacted? Numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, and Ricki Lake, have been affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, with some losing their homes. Paris Hilton revealed she learned about the destruction of her Malibu home while watching it burn live on TV, expressing that it is an experience “no one should ever have to experience.”

3. Celebrity chef Sandra Lee also confirmed the loss of her house due to the wildfires.

4. Actors James Woods and Steve Guttenberg shared their emotional experiences navigating the fires in their neighbourhoods during interviews.