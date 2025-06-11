Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass considers curfews if protests escalate

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday (June 10) that her office is working with the LAPD to consider curfews and other precautionary steps amid the potential for renewed unrest after several days of protests triggered by federal immigration raids, ABC News reported.

“There was some looting Monday night, but the protests were much smaller and less violent than over the weekend,” Bass said at a press conference. “We’re monitoring the situation closely, and there’s a possibility of one rally later today.”

Bass was clear in drawing a distinction between peaceful demonstrators and violent agitators. She emphasised that the unrest has been confined to only “a few blocks within the downtown area.”

“It is not all of downtown, and it is not all of the city,” the mayor said, countering national media portrayals of widespread chaos.

The mayor said she believes most protesters are genuinely concerned about immigrant rights, while those responsible for vandalism and looting “have another agenda.”

"I want to tell him to stop the raids" Bass revealed plans to directly call President Donald Trump, who has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to the protests. The mayor has criticised the decision, echoing concerns voiced by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I want to tell him to stop the raids,” Bass said. “I want to tell him that this is a city of immigrants.”

She added that the raids, which began Friday, have left many families “terrified” and afraid to go to school or work.

Trump defends troop deployments President Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, justified the military response by calling the situation a “violent occupation.”

“LA would be burning right now if not for the deployments,” Trump said, insisting that Guard troops would remain until the threat is fully neutralized.

Trump has also left open the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act — a rarely used legal mechanism that would allow the military to take on law enforcement duties. “If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Bass: National Guard not stopping violence Despite Trump’s claims, Mayor Bass questioned the effectiveness of the troop deployments.

“The National Guard is not stopping the violence,” she said. “Their one job is to guard the federal building downtown and another in Westwood.”

When asked what the incoming Marines would be tasked with, she bluntly responded: “I have no idea.”

Police make over 180 arrests As of Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported more than 180 arrests since Saturday. Charges ranged from looting and assaulting officers to attempted murder using a Molotov cocktail.

On Monday alone, over 100 people were arrested, including 14 for looting. Police confirmed that they responded to some protester violence, including rock-throwing and highway blockades, with flash-bang grenades, tear gas, and pepper balls.