Los Angeles protest: 197 arrested, 7 officers hurt; Trump eyes Insurrection Act, Newsom sues – 10 major developments

Nationwide protests broke out in the US after federal immigration raids in Los Angeles led to dozens of arrests, sparking outrage over what many described as militarised enforcement and civil rights violations. President Donald Trump deployed thousands of troops and defended the move as necessary to restore order, while hinting at invoking the Insurrection Act. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared an emergency and imposed a curfew, criticizing the military’s limited role. California Governor Gavin Newsom challenged the deployment in court, escalating tensions with the White House. As demonstrations spread to over a dozen cities. Police clashes, mass arrests, and growing political opposition continue.

Here are 10 key developments from the nationwide unrest sparked by immigration raids and the federal crackdown that followed.

1. Trump deploys troops, defends action US President Donald Trump deployed over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid protests, saying on Truth Social: “If our troops didn’t go into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now.”

At Fort Bragg, he labeled protesters “animals” and “a foreign enemy,” vowing to “liberate Los Angeles.”

Demonstrations began Friday after federal immigration agents arrested dozens of workers in Los Angeles.

Protesters blocked a major freeway and set vehicles ablaze. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash-bang grenades.

2. Mayor declares emergency, sets curfew Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency and imposed a nightly curfew: “We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted, she said.

The curfew covers a 1-square-mile downtown area and excludes residents, media, and emergency personnel.

3. Mayor questions military role Bass criticised Trump’s claim that troops saved the city: “The National Guard didn’t even arrive until Sunday.”

“They are stationary at the federal building… not doing crowd control.”

She added: “What are the Marines going to do? That’s a good question.”

4. Trump mulls Insurrection Act Trump left open the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act: “If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see. But I can tell you last night was terrible, and the night before that was terrible,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

This law allows the president to use military force within the US in extreme circumstances.

5. Gov. Newsom pushes back, goes to court California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned Trump’s actions, calling them an “assault on democracy.”

He filed an emergency legal motion to halt military assistance in immigration enforcement: “California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next.”

6. ICE and Guard presence expands Photos released by ICE showed National Guard troops protecting officers during raids.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted: “ICE will continue to enforce the law.”

7. Downtown LA: 197 arrests, 7 officers hurt LAPD made 197 arrests on Tuesday (June 10), including 67 for blocking the 101 freeway.

Charges included vandalism, looting, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder (Molotov cocktail).

Seven officers were injured, two hospitalised and released.

8. Protests spread nationwide Rallies erupted in Seattle, Austin, Chicago, NYC, and D.C.

Arrests were made in New York, and Austin police used chemical irritants.

Saturday’s “No Kings Day” protests are planned to coincide with Trump’s military parade.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump warned that more immigration raids were coming and said any future protests—including those at the upcoming parade—would be met with an even stronger response.

If they do, Trump said, “they will be met with very big force.”

“I haven’t even heard about a protest but you know, this is people that hate our country. But they will be met with very heavy force.”

9. Demonstrations span across US cities Nationwide protests erupted against ICE raids and immigration policies and police responded with arrests, tear gas, and pepper spray.

Philadelphia

About 150 protesters marched from the Federal Detention Center to ICE headquarters and back, with some using bicycles to block roads. Police arrested 15 people, citing disorderly conduct and one case of aggravated assault. Two officers and two protesters sustained minor injuries.

San Francisco

Roughly 200 demonstrators rallied outside the Immigration Court Tuesday after two nights of unrest that saw over 150 arrests and injuries to police. “Violence, especially against SFPD officers, will never be tolerated,” police said, though Monday’s march was described as “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

Seattle

About 50 people protested outside the immigration court, chanting anti-ICE slogans. Legal observers and media were denied court access.

New York City

Crowds in lower Manhattan rallied near federal immigration buildings. Chants like “ICE out of New York” rang out amid heavy police presence. Several protesters were taken into custody, though charges weren’t immediately released.

Chicago

Protesters marched through downtown calling for an end to deportations and federal military deployment. A car drove through the crowd at one point, but no injuries were confirmed.

Denver

Protesters with anti-ICE signs gathered at the state capitol and split into groups to block traffic. Police maintained minimal presence initially, later monitoring from behind.

Santa Ana (CA)

A small crowd demonstrated near the Civic Center as cleanup crews removed graffiti and debris. Armed National Guard troops controlled access to federal buildings. A counter-protester in MAGA gear exchanged words with the crowd.

San Antonio

Texas National Guard was deployed in anticipation of protests. “Soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned,” said Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Austin

Protests turned violent as demonstrators defaced buildings and threw rocks. Police used pepper balls and tear gas. Four officers were injured, 13 people arrested. “Peaceful protest is welcome. Violence is not,” said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

Dallas

A bridge protest ended in a police crackdown after objects were thrown. One arrest was confirmed. “Once you cross the line, you will be arrested,” Gov. Abbott warned.

Boston

Hundreds protested the arrest of union leader David Huerta. “Protect our immigrant neighbors,” one sign read. AFL-CIO President Chrissy Lynch said, “An immigrant doesn’t stand between an American worker and a good job, a billionaire does.”

Washington, D.C.

Union groups and lawmakers protested near the DOJ. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said, “Enough of these mass ICE raids… innocent people are being swept up and protesters are being met with tear gas and rubber bullets.”

10. $134 million price tag for military deployment The Pentagon confirmed the deployment cost at $134 million.