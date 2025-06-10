Los Angeles protests boil over: Speaker Mike Johnson rips Gavin Newsom — ‘Should be tarred and feathered’

House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to comment directly on whether California Governor Gavin Newsom should be arrested — a controversial idea floated by President Donald Trump — but did not hold back his criticism.

"Look, that's not my lane. I'm not going to give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested, but he ought to be tarred and feathered. I’ll say that," Johnson said during a GOP news conference on Tuesday.

Accuses Newsom of siding with ‘bad guys’ Johnson accused Newsom of obstructing federal law enforcement, particularly in the context of immigration raids in Los Angeles that have triggered mass protests and a federal military response.

"He's standing in the way of the administration and the carrying out of federal law, right? He is applauding the bad guys and standing in the way of the good guys," Johnson said. "Do your job, man. That’s what I tell Gavin Newsom. Stop working on your rebranding and be a governor. Stand up for the rule of law."

Backs Trump’s deployment of troops to LA Johnson voiced strong support for Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, despite fierce objections from California officials.

"President Trump has put his hand on the table and said, 'Not on my watch,' and we applaud that, so we’re standing with him," Johnson said. He added that Trump was acting "fully within his authority" to "maintain order."

Federal response justified if locals fail, says Johnson Echoing Trump’s stance, Johnson argued that the federal government has a responsibility to intervene when state and local authorities are, in his view, failing.

"We have to maintain the rule of law, and if the state and local leaders are unable or unwilling to do so, it is the job of the federal government to step in," he told reporters outside the White House.

Trump threatens Newsom with arrest The political conflict escalated after Trump suggested that Newsom should be arrested for defying federal enforcement.

"I would do it if I were Tom [Homan, border czar]. I think it’s great," Trump told reporters Monday when asked about arresting the California governor. Homan himself had said earlier that no such discussion had taken place.

Newsom calls Trump’s rhetoric ‘dictatorial’ Governor Newsom strongly rebuked Trump’s remarks, calling them authoritarian and dangerous.

"The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom wrote on Instagram, posting a clip of Trump’s statement. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America."

On X, Newsom added, "These are the acts of a dictator, not a President. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican — this is a line we cannot cross as a nation."