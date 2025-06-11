Los Angeles mayor imposes ‘days-long’ curfew, calls on Donald Trump to ‘end raids’ | 10 quick updates

As Los Angeles reels from escalating anti-immigration protests marked by widespread vandalism and looting, Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday, June 10, imposed curfew or a ‘local emergency’ in parts of the city. Karen Bass also called on US President Donald Trump to “end the raids”.

“I call on Donald Trump to end the raids,” the Los Angeles Mayor said.

In a press conference, Karen Bass said she had declared a local emergency and that the curfew will run from 8 pm on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday, while also asserting that “expect the emergency to last several days.”

The curfew will be in place in a 1 square mile (2.59 square kilometre) section of downtown that includes the area where protests have occurred since Friday. "We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted, Karen Bass said.