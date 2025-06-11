Los Angeles mayor imposes ‘days-long’ curfew, calls on Donald Trump to ‘end raids’ | 10 quick updates

As Los Angeles reels from escalating anti-immigration protests marked by widespread vandalism and looting, Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday, June 10, imposed curfew or a ‘local emergency’ in parts of the city. Karen Bass also called on US President Donald Trump to “end the raids”.

“I call on Donald Trump to end the raids,” the Los Angeles Mayor said.

In a press conference, Karen Bass said she had declared a local emergency and that the curfew will run from 8 pm on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday, while also asserting that “expect the emergency to last several days.”

The curfew will be in place in a 1 square mile (2.59 square kilometre) section of downtown that includes the area where protests have occurred since Friday. "We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted, Karen Bass said.

LOS ANGELES PROTESTS: 10 KEY UPDATES In the latest update coming from the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass has imposed a ‘local emergency’ to curb looting that local criminal gangs have resorted to amid the anti-immigration protests for the past few days. According to the reports, looters vandalised stores across Los Angeles, stole merchandise from Broadway Apple and Adidas stores and also robbed a a jewelry store. As many as 23 businesses were looted in Los Angles as anti-immigration protests descended into chaos. Who does the curfew apply to? Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell clarified that the curfew does not apply to residents living within the designated area, individuals experiencing homelessness, credentialed media, or public safety and emergency personnel. “The curfew is a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property following several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city,” McDonnell said. Also Read | Los Angeles’ key protest moments: 1968 Walkouts, 1992 Rodney King uprising, and 2020 George Floyd demonstrations Meanwhile, as Los Angeles continues to fall into chaos, Donald Trump ordered hundreds of US Marines to land in the city. Trump has also moved as many as 4,000 National Guard troops to contain protests in the city despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom that the deployments were “unnecessary, illegal and politically motivated”. The National Guard has the authority to temporarily detain individuals who assault officers, but actual arrests must be carried out by law enforcement. Despite criticism, Donald Trump maintained that the military will remain in Los Angeles “until there's peace”. He said, “I just want to see peace. If there's peace, we get out. If there's even a chance of no peace, we stay there until there's peace.” California had also asked a federal judge to immediately limit the Trump administration’s deployment of the state’s National Guard and the US Marines amid protests in Los Angeles. A request that was rejected. (With agency inputs)