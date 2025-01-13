The relentless Santa Ana winds, which have fueled the fierce wildfires in Los Angeles, are expected to ramp up once again, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph (110 kph) as early as Tuesday, January 14. Red Flag warnings remain in effect for L.A. and Ventura counties through Wednesday (January 15), increasing the fire weather threat.

“These winds, combined with dry air and dry vegetation, will keep the fire weather threat in the area,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Conditions are expected to moderate by Thursday (January 16).

These winds, combined with dry conditions and vegetation, continue to pose a significant fire weather threat, keeping the situation dire despite some progress by firefighting teams.

Eaton Fire 27% contained; LA County faces ongoing fire threat, says fire chief Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone provided an update on the ongoing battle against the Eaton Fire during a press conference on Sunday. Marrone reported that the Eaton Fire, which has burned an estimated 14,117 acres, is now 27% contained, a significant increase from its previous 15% containment level.

Firefighting efforts and resources Marrone confirmed that 3,155 firefighting personnel are actively working on the incident, dedicating extensive resources to managing the blaze. Despite their progress, the situation remains volatile, as elevated and critical fire weather conditions persist.

Critical fire weather conditions continue Marrone emphasized that high winds, combined with low moisture levels, will maintain a "very high" fire threat across the county.

With over 36,000 acres burned and multiple neighborhoods, including Pacific Palisades and Brentwood, under threat, authorities are on high alert.

Firefighters are making slow but steady progress in their battle against the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area, particularly the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The fire has spread over large areas, threatening communities across the San Fernando Valley. Despite some progress, the situation remains dire, with flames and strong winds continuing to pose significant threats.

Firefighting efforts and progress The Palisades Fire has burned over 22,000 acres, with only 11% contained as of Sunday. Aircraft have dropped water and fire retardant on steep hills to slow the eastward spread. Ground crews have managed to save several houses, although many others have been destroyed.

Firefighters are also focusing on preventing the fire from spreading into other neighborhoods, including the upscale Brentwood area.

Casualties and search for missing persons The wildfires have caused widespread devastation, and at least 16 people have died. As of Sunday (January 12), 16 people were still missing. California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed concern about the rising death toll, stating, “I’ve got search and rescue teams out. We’ve got cadaver dogs out and there’s likely to be a lot more.”

Search teams, including those from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, are working to sift through rubble to find potential victims.

Evacuation orders and ongoing displacement Evacuation orders now cover 153,000 residents, with an additional 166,000 on alert for potential evacuations. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed the large scale of displacement, adding, “LA County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak.”

Residents who have lost their homes were allowed to return briefly to salvage what they could. However, many neighborhoods remain off-limits as authorities continue to assess the damage.

Federal and State assistance In response to the disaster, President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster, unlocking federal assistance for those affected by the wildfires. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell assured residents that disaster relief funds would be available soon, including help for home repairs and replacing lost items.

“FEMA is now starting to support, with the major disaster declaration, the individuals that have been impacted,” Criswell said on Sunday. “We have the funding to support this response, to support this recovery.”

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to streamline the rebuilding process, easing the burden of state government regulations for those affected by the fires.

Criticism and political tensions President-elect Donald Trump criticized the handling of the fires by local and state officials, accusing them of incompetence. In a Truth Social post, he stated, “The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost.”

Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger extended an invitation to Trump to visit the county and view the damage firsthand, expressing a willingness to collaborate with the incoming administration.

Eaton Fire and ongoing containment efforts The Eaton Fire, which has burned over 14,000 acres, is 27% contained as of Sunday. Officials have stated that managing both the Eaton and Palisades Fires will require “many weeks of work.”

The two fires have consumed more than 36,000 acres, making it one of the worst natural disasters in Los Angeles history. Cal Fire official Todd Hopkins described the situation as “a Herculean task” and noted that the fire had spread into the Mandeville Canyon area, threatening additional neighborhoods.

Public health emergency and toxic smoke The fires have triggered a public health emergency due to toxic smoke and poor air quality. The smoke has contained traces of metals, plastics, and other harmful materials. Local authorities are advising residents to stay indoors and avoid exposure to the polluted air.

Economic impact and rising insurance costs The economic toll of the wildfires is expected to be significant. AccuWeather estimates that the damage and economic loss could reach between $135 billion to $150 billion. Homeowners' insurance costs are likely to soar as a result of the widespread destruction.

International solidarity and prayers for Los Angeles Pope Francis expressed solidarity with the people of Los Angeles, praying for those affected by the fires. During his weekly address to the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the Pope said, “I am close to the people of Los Angeles... where devastating fires have broken out in recent days. I pray for all of you.”

As the fires continue to devastate large parts of Los Angeles, both local and national efforts to contain the flames and provide assistance remain ongoing.