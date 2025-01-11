As devastating wildfires rage across Southern California, displacing thousands and destroying nearly 2,000 buildings, companies like Airbnb, Uber, and Lyft have stepped up to provide much-needed support to affected residents. These efforts aim to ease the hardships faced by evacuees as they grapple with the crisis.

Free temporary housing from Airbnb Airbnb.org, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, has partnered with 211 LA to provide free temporary housing for wildfire evacuees. This initiative is focused on helping residents in areas such as Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar who have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate.

211 LA, a nonprofit referral service for Los Angeles County, identifies those in need and connects them to Airbnb hosts offering free or discounted stays. These emergency accommodations are funded by Airbnb.org and generous hosts. To request housing, impacted residents can complete an intake form through 211 LA.

Free rides from Uber and Lyft Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are helping evacuees reach shelters and safe locations with free ride programs.

Uber: Offers free rides up to $40. Use promo code “WILDFIRE25” in the app.

Lyft: Provides two free rides, up to $25 each, totaling $50 for 500 riders. Use promo code “CAFIRERELIEF25” in the app.

These free rides will be available until January 15, 2025, giving residents critical support during the ongoing disaster.

How to help Airbnb hosts can sign up to offer free or discounted stays through Airbnb.org. The platform waives all service fees and provides damage protection and liability insurance for hosts. Additionally, individuals can donate directly to Airbnb.org, where 100% of contributions go toward providing emergency housing for those in need.

As communities grapple with the devastation, these corporate efforts provide vital relief to thousands of displaced residents, demonstrating the power of public and private partnerships in times of crisis.

Los Angeles wildfires force evacuations, destroy homes, and ignite blame game As Southern California grapples with raging wildfires, the situation has grown increasingly dire, with 11 lives lost, 12,000 buildings destroyed, and thousands of residents displaced. The largest fire, the Palisades blaze, expanded into previously untouched neighborhoods on Saturday, prompting new evacuation orders and dashing hopes of containment.

Unprecedented destruction Since Tuesday, five wildfires have scorched over 37,000 acres, destroying homes in upscale areas like Pacific Palisades and Malibu. President Joe Biden likened the devastation to a "war scene," as firefighters worked around the clock to battle the flames. Winds provided a brief respite on Friday but were forecast to pick up again, raising concerns about embers igniting new fires.

The Palisades fire, which has consumed 21,600 acres, remained only 8% contained by Saturday morning. Emergency chiefs warned of the ongoing danger, with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell stating, "The winds are going to increase again in the coming days."

Anger and accountability California Governor Gavin Newsom called for a probe, citing "deeply troubling" water shortages during the initial fires. "We need answers to how that happened," Newsom said in an open letter.

Criminal activity and emergency response In response to reports of looting, Los Angeles imposed a sunset-to-sunrise curfew in evacuated zones. Over two dozen arrests have been made, with some residents forming armed patrols to protect their homes. The National Guard has been deployed to support law enforcement.

Political tensions The disaster has also sparked political friction. President Biden criticized incoming President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the fires. Meanwhile, Governor Newsom also invited Trump to survey the devastation, urging him not to politicise the tragedy.

As Southern California braces for more challenges in the coming days, firefighters, emergency responders, and residents continue to battle the flames and rebuild their lives amidst widespread destruction.

