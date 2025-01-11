Los Angeles Wildfire: A week before the beginning of the catastrophic wildfire in Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass ordered an additional $49 million cut in the city's Fire Department budget, reported Daily Mail. The budget cut would have significantly reduced the fire department's preparedness to deal with the disaster, which has already incurred an estimated loss of $20 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Los Angeles Fire department's budget cut would have resulted in shut down of more than 15 fire stations across the city and severely limiting its emergency response capabilities, added Daily Mail in its report.

Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California The massive fire, began on January 7, spread immediately across the city and even forced several Hollywood celebrities to leave their home after the fire reached to Hollywood hills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The memo of budget cut was sent to all the division chiefs and captains just a day before the Palisadas Fire broke out. The memo was sent after a tense meeting between Chief Kristin Crowley and Mayor Bass.

The budget cut was ordered after the department had already faced a 2% reduction in its fund for the financial year 2024-25.