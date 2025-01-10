Los Angeles Wildfires: Amid the tragic and devastating wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles, California, we take a look at before-and-after pictures of some neighbourhoods in the western US state.

Fueled by intense Santa Ana winds, multiple wildfires are burning across Los Angeles County. At least 10 people have been killed, and over 34,000 acres have burned. More than 10,000 structures have also been destroyed, and almost 180,000 people are under evacuation orders in the state.

Malibu, Los Angeles The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles' history. They consumed more than 34,000 acres (13,750 hectares)—or some 53 square miles—turning entire neighbourhoods to ash.

Los Angeles wildfires: In an aerial view, destroyed homes are seen along the beach as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 09, 2025 in Malibu, California.

Los Angeles wildfires: A file image of houses along the Malibu coastline in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Skyline More than 5,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

Due to strong offshore winds and low humidity, Red Flag warnings are in effect until Friday evening in much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. “The threat doesn’t end after Friday, however,” National Weather Service Los Angeles meteorologists said. Offshore winds will continue into early next week, peaking Sunday as well as Tuesday into Wednesday.

Los Angeles wildfires: The LA skyline is shrouded in smoke from an overnight blaze in the Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles, California, US.

The Los Angeles skyline on a clear day

Hollywood Hills Total damage due to wildfires could reach $150 billion. AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to $135-$150 billion.

The aftermath from an overnight blaze in the Hollywood Hills is pictured, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 9, 2025.

A view of the Hollywood Sign situated in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, US

Santa Monica Pier The death toll due to the massive wildfires that engulfed whole neighbourhoods and displaced thousands in Los Angeles has risen to 10. California's National Guard soldiers are readied to hit the streets to help quell disorder.

People play on the beach as smoke from a wildfire blows over the Santa Monica pier in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

The Santa Monica Pier

A McDonald's Sign in Los Angeles The Los Angeles Fire Department issued evacuation orders Thursday afternoon for a new blaze, named the Kenneth Fire, which broke out near West Hills, a neighbourhood densely packed with homes in the San Fernando Valley about 11 miles (18 kilometres) northwest of Pacific Palisades.

It ballooned in size, charring more than 1 square mile (2.6 kilometres) within hours of igniting and forced evacuations.

The Kenneth Fire exploded to almost 1,000 acres within hours, forcing more people from their homes. According to an AFP report, over 180,000 people are now displaced.

Firefighters work to extinguish flames as the Eaton Fire burns in Pasadena, California, U.S. January 7, 2025.

McDonald's outlet in Los Angeles city