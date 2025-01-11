California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a state investigation to determine the cause of fire hydrants running dry, which hampered efforts to protect homes from destructive wildfires.

Letter to LA Water agencies seeking answers In a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Los Angeles County Public Works Department, Newsom stated, "While water supplies from local fire hydrants are not designed to extinguish wildfires over large areas, losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors. We need answers to how that happened."

The strain of Hurricane-force winds and dry conditions The fires, which broke out on January 7, quickly escalated, fueled by dry conditions and hurricane-force winds. Newsom highlighted the immense strain placed on public infrastructure, stating, "From the moment firestorms erupted in Los Angeles County, it was clear our public infrastructure would be put under tremendous strain. The horrific hurricane-force winds and dry conditions have produced an unprecedented urban-wildlands disaster that has pushed all of our resources to the limits."

Newsom reaches out to President-elect Trump for support Meanwhile, Newsom’s letter to President-elect Donald Trump, on January 10, urged the federal government to continue providing support for the ongoing disaster response efforts. Reflecting on past wildfire tragedies, Newsom recalled a 2018 visit to the Camp Fire site in Paradise, the deadliest wildfire in California's history. "It was just six years ago that we toured the devastation of the Camp Fire in the town of Paradise, the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. That day, you also visited the Woolsey Fire near Malibu, which took the lives of three residents and displaced tens of thousands. Communities, traditions, places —vwiped out in a matter of hours," Newsom wrote, urging the President to witness the current destruction in California.

Reflection on past tragedies and urging federal attention “Those fires... have devastated the Greater Los Angeles Area, even in the face of Herculean work by legions of experienced firefighters. Tens of thousands of acres have burned. Thousands have lost their homes and businesses. At least ten people are reported to have died. The loss and devastation are horrific,” Newsom said in his letter.

Gratitude for federal support amid continuing threat Governor Newsom expressed gratitude for the federal government’s response, noting that President Biden had approved a major disaster declaration for California. Despite this, Newsom warned that the threat to lives and property remained high, with more severe winds forecast in the coming days. “Higher-than-normal winds of up to 70 miles per hour are still forecast for the next several days, and more extreme winds are likely early next week, with no change to dry conditions,” he stated.

Governor invites President Trump to witness the devastation In closing, Governor Newsom invited President-elect Trump to visit California once again to see the destruction firsthand, meet those affected by the fires, and join in thanking the first responders. “I invite you to come to California again — to meet with the Americans affected by these fires, see the devastation firsthand, and join me and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line,” Newsom wrote.

Call for unity and focus on recovery The governor emphasized the need for unity in the face of disaster, urging that the tragedy not be politicized. "We must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines," Newsom concluded. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans — displaced from their homes and fearful for the future — deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild.”

