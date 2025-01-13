A man arrested last week in the Los Angeles area, where a series of destructive wildfires have been raging, has been identified as Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, a Mexican national residing in the US illegally, according to a news report.

The suspect, who is facing charges related to a probation violation, was apprehended after being chased by local residents in Woodland Hills. These residents reportedly saw him using a blowtorch to ignite old Christmas trees and debris shortly after the wildfires began spreading on Thursday (January 9). One eyewitness described the device he was using as a “flamethrower.”

Sierra-Leyva, who is being held on a felony probation violation, has not had his prior conviction details publicly disclosed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The LAPD is currently investigating the incident as a potential case of arson but, as of Friday, Assistant Chief Dominic Choi stated that there was not yet enough evidence to formally charge him with that crime.

In a development highlighted by The Post, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer request on Sierra-Leyva three days ago, aiming to secure his transfer to federal custody. However, sources familiar with the situation indicated, the report stated, that ICE does not expect the request to be honored due to California’s sanctuary state policies. These policies, established by the Los Angeles city council and Governor Gavin Newsom, prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities in certain cases.

A law enforcement source quoted by The Post noted that "The lack of communication between local and federal law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles due to sanctuary policies... have resulted in many arrests that have been unreported to and followed up by ICE." The source added that many of the individuals caught in these policies have criminal records and have been involved in serious crimes.