The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in relief efforts for victims of the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, distributing supplies and meeting with emergency teams. However, they faced criticism from actress Justine Bateman, who accused them of using the situation for publicity.

“It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her. Her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires…" a source told Page Six.

The assertion came in response to sharp criticism from actor Justine Bateman following their widely photographed appearance at the Pasadena Convention. She had dubbed it a "repulsive photo op" and pointing out that the royals did not live nearby.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don't live here. They are tourists. Disaster Tourists," the actor wrote on X.

Footage shared by local news outlet Fox 11 had showed the California residents hugging people and interacting with emergency teams at the Pasadena Community Centre. They also met with mayor Victor Gordo and helped to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire.

"This is their second visit today. We were here earlier today and they were serving food, anonymously. No one knew they were serving food, with masks on. They didn't come out here for publicity. They came out here to work," Sky News quoted Gordo as saying last week.

According to reports, the couple have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires. They have also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home.

Recent reports however indicate that the Sussexes themselves may be forced to evacuate if the LA wildfires continue to spread. Their home is located in a 'high fire risk' area and may face extensive power outages at this time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday.

The couple connected with the affected families and tried to support them emotionally after hearing about their tragic experience of the LA wildfires as per People.

Meghan and Harry thanked the first responders, including LA County firefighters and police. The Duke and Duchess later met with World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the food stations to praise relief teams.

As per People, the couple contributed monetary donations and plans to continue supporting recovery.

The Pasadena Mayor Victor Grodo praised the visit of the Duke-Duchess.

"They want to be as helpful as they can be ... we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They're just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours," Grodo said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.