Former Union Minister and politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a picture of the devastation in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades area, noting the destruction in a state that is part of the world's biggest economic powerhouse.

“This is California - a USD 4.8 trillion economic powerhouse state, in the worlds biggest economy USA,” he wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Los Angeles Devastated By Multiple Wildfires As per an AP report, five people have been confirmed dead so far, but the exact death toll remains unclear and numbers are expected to rise as crews begin to search the rubble.

Nearly 180,000 people were under evacuation orders on January 9 (Thursday) as flames threatened highly populated and affluent neighborhoods, including Calabasas and Santa Monica, it added.

Further, according to data from AccuWeather, a private company that provides information on weather and its impact, estimated damage and economic loss due to the wildfires is around $135-150 billion.

Altogether the fires have consumed about 117 square kilometers of the region — roughly the size of San Francisco.