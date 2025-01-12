Los Angeles wildfires have displaced thousands, including celebrities like Tina Knowles and Paris Hilton. Sean Diddy's mansion remains unharmed, leading to speculation connecting his ongoing legal issues to the fires

The Los Angeles wildfires left thousands of people homeless. Many Hollywood celebrities, including Tina Knowles, Jeff Bridges, Paris Hilton, and Milo Ventimiglia, were also forced to leave their houses. However, American rapper Sean Diddy's house remains unaffected by the massive blaze. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multiple theories have been resurfaced to decode one of the worst disasters in California. One of them connects the ongoing sexual assault cases against Diddy with the Los Angeles fire, reported Newsweek.

Los Angeles wildfires: Is Sean Diddy Combs house safe? The 55-year-old disgraced rapper is in Brooklyn jail and awaiting sexual trafficking trials. According to Newsweek, the rapper's house is located at 200 South Mapleton Drive. The mansion is not at risk of fires which are raging across Southern California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How theories are connecting Los Angeles wildfires with Combs? Recently, a former George HW Bush official, Catherine Austin Fitts expressed her doubt over why Sean Diddy Combs' house was safe and shared a possibility of any link between rapper's ongoing case and wildfires.

"In situations like [the L.A. fires], I look at patterns," Newsweek quoted Fitts as saying on her Financial Rebellion podcast on January 9. “I look at some of the communities involved ... how many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list?"

Dreadful things to cover up paedophilia In support of her doubts, Fitts said that she has seen “dreadful" things done to cover up paedophilia. She also added that it won't be a surprise if it is a part of the reason behind wildfires. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}