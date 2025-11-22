Lot of dishes on Usha Vance's plate? Or did SLOTUS just forget her wedding ring? Spokesperson clarifies

Usha Vance appeared alongside US First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Camp Lejeune, a military base earlier this week. But one thing went missing – Vance's wedding ring on her finger, which created a lot of buzz about Usha and JD Vance's marriage.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the second lady told USA TODAY in a statement that Vance is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Social media reacts Usha Vance’s appearance without her wedding ring prompted quick reactions online, including from several Democratic strategists.

Adam Parkhomenko remarked, “Interesting. Usha Vance without a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.”

Meanwhile, several others reacted to the photo with memes from ‘Family Guy’ cartoon series.

The speculations surrounding JD Vance and Usha Vance's state of marriage come days after Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk and the US Vice President's embrace went viral on social media.

Erika Kirk and JD Vance's embrace During an event in Mississippi – earlier this month – when Erika's embrace with JD Vance went viral, Erika’s emotional speech drew attention as she compared Vance to her late husband.

“No one will ever replace Charlie, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, Vice President JD Vance,” she said while introducing him on stage.

View full Image Erika Kirk and JD Vance's embrace

After their embrace created a lot of chatter on social media, Erika posted an emotional clip, stating: “There have been cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me — analysing my every move, my every smile, my every tear."

JD Vance's remark about Usha Vance Last month, JD Vance sparked outrage after he said he hopes his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, would convert to Christianity. JD Vance was speaking at a Turning Point USA event in University of Mississippi where he made the remarks while addressing a crowd.

When asked about his wife’s religious background, JD Vance said she was raised in a family that wasn’t particularly religious and that the two have had open conversations about how they plan to raise their children.