Louise Lasser, star of ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’, dies at 87

Louise Lasser, the Emmy-nominated actress best known for her starring role in the influential 1970s television satire Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, has died. She was 87.
According to multiple US media reports, Lasser died of natural causes at her home in Manhattan, New York, on July 6.
Lasser rose to prominence in 1976 when she took on the title role in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, a satirical soap opera created by television legend Norman Lear. The series became a cultural phenomenon for its unconventional humour and sharp commentary on American life, with Lasser's portrayal of the anxious and often bewildered Mary Hartman earning widespread acclaim. The performance also brought her an Emmy nomination and cemented her status as one of television's most distinctive performers.
Born in New York City in 1939, Lasser began her career on Broadway before moving into film and television. She also became known for her work in several early films directed by Woody Allen, including Take the Money and Run and Bananas. The pair were married from 1966 until 1970 but continued to collaborate professionally after their divorce.
Throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Lasser appeared in numerous television series, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi and Girls. She also earned recognition as a producer, winning a News and Documentary Emmy in 2017 for the documentary I Am Evidence.
Tributes from fans and colleagues began pouring in following news of her death, with many remembering her contribution to one of the most innovative television programmes of the 1970s. Her portrayal of Mary Hartman remains one of the defining performances of the era and continues to be celebrated for its originality and influence on television storytelling.
Lasser is survived by her longtime partner, Michael Citriniti.