Louisiana Mardi Gras parade shooting leaves six injured, child in critical condition

A Mardi Gras celebration in rural Louisiana was abruptly halted on Saturday after gunfire erupted during a community parade, leaving six people injured, including a six-year-old child who remains in critical condition.

Gunfire erupts at community Mardi Gras event The shooting occurred shortly after the 21st annual Mardi Gras in the Country parade began in Clinton, a small town of roughly 1,300 residents located near Baton Rouge. The incident took place close to the local courthouse, prompting authorities to immediately shut down the event.

According to local reporting, at least five people were initially confirmed to have been shot, though later accounts indicated that six victims had sustained gunshot wounds during the violence.

Child airlifted in critical condition Among the injured was a six-year-old child who was struck multiple times in the leg and subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, where the child is listed in critical condition. The child’s gender has not been disclosed.

An adult victim was also reported to be in critical condition and was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital. Two additional victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were described as being in critical but stable condition.

Local outlet Unfiltered with Kiran first reported details of the child’s injuries and the emergency response.

Suspects detained, vehicle sought East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis confirmed that the parade was shut down immediately following the outbreak of gunfire. Speaking to WAFB, Travis said four suspects had been taken into custody and that investigators were searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting.

However, other reports suggested that at least one person was formally in custody as the investigation progressed, with law enforcement continuing to pursue additional leads.

State police take over investigation According to WBRZ, the Louisiana State Police assumed control of the investigation later on Saturday. Streets surrounding the courthouse were blocked off by state troopers and sheriff’s deputies as forensic and security operations continued.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Guardian.

Mass shootings continue to mount in the US The shooting adds to a growing toll of gun violence across the United States. At the time of the incident in Clinton, there had already been at least 24 mass shootings nationwide in the early part of the year, according to the non-partisan Gun Violence Archive.

The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more victims are wounded or killed.