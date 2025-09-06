Louisiana Senator holds ‘Alien’ movie poster to warn against eating imported, ‘radioactive’ shrimp: ‘It will kill you’

John Kennedy, a Louisiana Senator made a bizarre claim that people eating foreign, “radioactive" shrimp will either make them look like “alien” or he “guarantees you will grow an extra ear”. He also linked it to the popular sci-fi, horror 1979 movie Alien by holding its poster.

“Mr. President, this is a photograph of the alien from the movie ‘Alien.’ This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw frozen shrimp being sent to the U.S. by other countries. Now, let me tell you what I am talking about,” he said.

Kennedy warned, “If you eat it, how could you end up looking like the alien in ‘Alien’? Because the shrimp was radioactive. I kid you not. It had a radioactive isotope in it called cesium-137. It will kill you. Even if it doesn’t turn you into the alien if you eat this stuff, I guarantee you will grow an extra ear.”

In late August, Kennedy said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had discovered radioactive contamination in frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia, which was being sold at Walmart locations across 13 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

Following the discovery, the FDA issued a recall for the Great Value brand frozen shrimp. However, Kennedy noted that shortly afterward, a similar incident occurred again.

Now, according to him, both the FDA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that 26,460 packages of shrimp cocktail and 18,000 bags of frozen cooked shrimp, sold at Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide, also contained the same radioactive isotope.

He asked, “How could this happen in America? This is unconscionable.”

“I will tell you how, because that shrimp—that shrimp from other countries, which don’t abide by the same rules that we abide by in America, which, if you eat it, may turn you into the alien or, at a minimum, will cause you to grow an extra ear—is not being inspected,” he added.

Kennedy mentioned that imported shrimp should be examined by NOAA, which falls under the Department of Commerce, but in reality, only around 1% of imported shrimp undergoes inspection before reaching the market, "on a good day, 2%."