Louisiana shooting: Eight children dead in Shreveport domestic incident, suspect killed by police

Eight children were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, media outlets reported on Sunday (April 19), citing local police.

Police Chief Wayne Smith said the incident occurred around 6 a.m., with victims ranging in age from one to about 14 years old.

Authorities said a total of 10 people were shot in the incident. The crime scene spanned three separate locations, complicating the investigation and response.

“This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Smith said, underscoring the scale and severity of the violence.

Some of the children who were shot were believed to be related to the suspect, police said, pointing to a possible domestic context behind the attack.

Suspect killed after police chase Officials confirmed that the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police following a vehicle pursuit that extended into Bossier City. No law enforcement officers were injured during the confrontation.

The sequence of events—from the initial shooting to the pursuit and final confrontation—is now a central focus of the investigation.

State police take over probe The Louisiana State Police said its detectives have been requested by local authorities to lead the investigation. Officials are continuing to piece together the timeline and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In a statement, state police confirmed that no officers were harmed and urged members of the public to come forward with any information, photos, or videos that could assist investigators.