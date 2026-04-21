Louisiana shooting: Ex-soldier who killed 8 kids had ‘mental health issues’; early warnings in FB post — latest updates

Louisiana's Shreveport city recently witnessed the nation's deadliest mass shooting in over two years, when Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old father and former soldier, killed eight children, seven of his own.
The incident, which occurred on 19 April, has left the city shocked and mourning. Reports suggest that he shot at 10 people in total, of which eight were children in the age group of one to 14. He also shot his wife and another woman. CNN reported that a third woman, his wife's sister, and a 12-year-old girl jumped off the roof trying to escape.
Police previously said that it was a 13-year-old boy who jumped off the roof in an attempt to escape.
1. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the identities of those killed have been revealed, which include Sariahh Snow (11), Markaydon Pugh (10), Layla Pugh (7), Kayla Pugh (6), Khedarrion Snow (6), Shayla Elkins (5), Braylon Snow (5), and Jayla Elkins (3).
2. The incident spanned across three homes. The police received three calls in total, the first of which came just before 6 AM from a person who called from the roof of a house on West 79th Street, reporting that a suspect inside had just shot someone, Police Chief Wayne Smith said at a news conference on Monday. The second caller told the suspect had shot everyone inside the home, adding that nine people lived in that home. A third call was received around 6:01 AM about another shooting on Harrison Street. A woman said her boyfriend had shot her, taken her three children, and fled the scene, Smith said. The caller identified the suspect as Elkins.
3. Days before posting an Easter picture of his family, Elkins reposted an inspirational prayer from a Facebook page, which read, "Dear God, Today I ask You to help me guard my mind and my emotions.” Reportedly, the prayer also asks for strength, to “reject” depression, anger, anxiety, and panic.
4. Speaking to CNN, several of Elkins' family members noted that he suffered from mental health issues. According to The New York Times, a woman who raised him but was not his biological mother claimed that earlier in February, he tried taking his own life.
5. According to Troy Brown, Elkins’ brother-in-law, the former soldier was apparently having a hard time as he and his wife were in the process of divorcing.
6. The 31-year-old served in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a signal support system specialist and a fire support specialist and had recently stayed at the local VA hospital to receive treatment for his mental health issues, a family member reported.
7. Elkins was repeatedly asked by his family members if he needed to go back to the hospital, which he reportedly denied and said, "I’m just gonna deal with it."
8. According to The New York Times, Elkins warned his wife, Pugh, of killing her, their kids, and himself if the former ever decided to leave him.
9. Andrew McCabe, the former FBI Deputy Director and CNN senior law enforcement analyst, noted that investigators will now try to determine if this was a case of family annihilation.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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