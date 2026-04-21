Louisiana shooting: Ex-soldier who killed 8 kids had ‘mental health issues’; early warnings in FB post — latest updates

Louisiana's Shreveport city recently witnessed the nation's deadliest mass shooting in over two years, when Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old father and former soldier, killed eight children, seven of his own.

The incident, which occurred on 19 April, has left the city shocked and mourning. Reports suggest that he shot at 10 people in total, of which eight were children in the age group of one to 14. He also shot his wife and another woman. CNN reported that a third woman, his wife's sister, and a 12-year-old girl jumped off the roof trying to escape.

Police previously said that it was a 13-year-old boy who jumped off the roof in an attempt to escape.

Shreveport looks for answers after deadly attack: Top updates: 1. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the identities of those killed have been revealed, which include Sariahh Snow (11), Markaydon Pugh (10), Layla Pugh (7), Kayla Pugh (6), Khedarrion Snow (6), Shayla Elkins (5), Braylon Snow (5), and Jayla Elkins (3).

2. The incident spanned across three homes. The police received three calls in total, the first of which came just before 6 AM from a person who called from the roof of a house on West 79th Street, reporting that a suspect inside had just shot someone, Police Chief Wayne Smith said at a news conference on Monday. The second caller told the suspect had shot everyone inside the home, adding that nine people lived in that home. A third call was received around 6:01 AM about another shooting on Harrison Street. A woman said her boyfriend had shot her, taken her three children, and fled the scene, Smith said. The caller identified the suspect as Elkins.

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3. Days before posting an Easter picture of his family, Elkins reposted an inspirational prayer from a Facebook page, which read, "Dear God, Today I ask You to help me guard my mind and my emotions.” Reportedly, the prayer also asks for strength, to “reject” depression, anger, anxiety, and panic.

4. Speaking to CNN, several of Elkins' family members noted that he suffered from mental health issues. According to The New York Times, a woman who raised him but was not his biological mother claimed that earlier in February, he tried taking his own life.

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5. According to Troy Brown, Elkins’ brother-in-law, the former soldier was apparently having a hard time as he and his wife were in the process of divorcing.

6. The 31-year-old served in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a signal support system specialist and a fire support specialist and had recently stayed at the local VA hospital to receive treatment for his mental health issues, a family member reported.

7. Elkins was repeatedly asked by his family members if he needed to go back to the hospital, which he reportedly denied and said, "I’m just gonna deal with it."

8. According to The New York Times, Elkins warned his wife, Pugh, of killing her, their kids, and himself if the former ever decided to leave him.