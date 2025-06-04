Love Island USA Season 7 to premiere from June 3: Cast, how and where to watch; check details

Hosted by Ariana Madix, narrated by Iain Stirling, Love Island USA Season 7 is set to begin from June 3.

The streaming service stated, “WE GOT A TEXT! Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait. Stay tuned! #LoveIslandUSA."

The upcoming season is set to deliver steamy romances, shocking recouplings, and unexpected twists. According to People, the fresh lineup features a cowboy from Oklahoma City and a barista from Hawaii, both competing for love and the $100,000 grand prize.

Love Island USA Season 7: New contestants Men Ace Greene, 22, from Los Angeles, California 2. Taylor Williams, 24, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3. Nicolas Vansteenberghe, 24, from Jacksonville, Florida

4. Austin Shepard, 26, from Northville, Michigan

5. Jeremiah Brown, 25, from Los Angeles, California

Women Chelley Bissainthe, 27, from Orlando, Florida 2. Huda Mustafa, 24, from Raleigh, North Carolina

3. Belle-A Walker, 22, from Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Olandria Carthen, 27, from Decatur, Alabama

5. Yulissa Escobar, 27, from Miami, Florida

Love Island USA Season 7: Where to watch? The show will premiere at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Fans eager to stream the reality series can catch all the drama by subscribing to Peacock, with plans starting at just $7.99 per month.

TV Premiere: The debut episode will also be broadcast on Bravo at 10:15 p.m. ET on June 3.

Catch-Up: If you miss an episode, it’s typically available to stream on Hulu about a week later.

Bonus Content: Fans can tune in to Love Island Aftersun every Saturday for exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. While Maura Higgins hosted last season, it has not yet been confirmed if she will return this year.

Season 6 winner Kordell Beckham's advice to new cast “Just be comfortable with yourself, honestly. That’s literally it. Just be you. Be the best you, you can be. You don’t have to put on the front for anybody. They’ll love you for you. So, don’t try to hide a few things, of what you think people may not like, because they might like it," People quoted Beckham as saying.

