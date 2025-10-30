‘Love of my life, best mom’: Moment when Erika Kirk was introduced on stage by husband Charlie's old recording

It has been nearly two months since American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a public event, but his memories continue to hound those who were close to him. At a recent Turning Point USA campus event, a recording of the late Charlie Kirk introducing his wife Erika on stage was played.

Erika, visibly emotional after hearing being welcomed on the stage by husband Charlie's old recording, was seen dabbing her eyes as she ascended the steps to the stage while “love of my life, best mom in the world” rang in the background.

The event was held at University of Mississippi. Erika Kirk wore a white t-shirt which bore the word ‘Freedom’ in capital letters.

Erika Kirk being introduced by Charlie: Watch the video here

The video triggered strong reactions from the social media users who hailed her as a “strong woman”.

“She has been strong woman so far. May God continue to strengthen and comfort her together with their children,” one social media user said.

Another said, “Oh, that sounds like such an incredibly powerful and emotional moment. Hearing his voice again must have been truly gut-wrenching, yet so special. Sending thoughts to Erika.”

Charlie Kirk's assassination Charlie Kirk, 31, was speaking at an outdoor event at a university in Utah when a single shot was fired from a nearby building, killing him instantly.

The shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested days later after his father recognised him in the photos released by the FBI and encouraged him to turn himself in, a law enforcement official said.

After Charlie Kirk's death, Erika was unanimously elected as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, the group Kirk founded to galvanise young voters to Republican causes. Also Read | ‘Charlie Kirk was coming…’: What Tyler Robinson told family over dinner before fatal shooting

“Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” the board announced.