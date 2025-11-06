'Love to the American People': Trump celebrates one year to 'greatest presidential victories in history'; heads to Miami

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated the anniversary of his reelection to a second term and termed it as greatest presidential victories in history.

“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country,” said Trump in a post on Truth social.

Trump further claimed that the country's economy is booming and costs are coming way down. “Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to a new ABC News report, a large share of Americans said US President Trump's tariffs are making life more expensive and hitting their family budgets,

As inflation climbs, about 7 in 10 Americans say they are spending more money on groceries compared to last year and about 6 in 10 say they are spending more on utilities. Another roughly 4 in 10 say they are spending more on health care, housing and gasoline than they were last year, said the report.

Trump heads to Miami Trump is heading to Miami on Wednesday to speak to a forum of business leaders and global athletes about what he sees as his economic achievements.

The Republican president's speech to the American Business Forum will be a broad look at his economic agenda and how investments he has secured abroad help US communities, reported AP quoting a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview the president's address.

In his speech, Trump will touch on deregulation, energy independence, oil prices, and affordability.

On Wednesday morning, the White House posted a campaign-style video celebrating the one-year anniversary since Trump regained the presidency, writing, “The golden age of America is here to stay.”

White House shares list of promises Trump fulfilled Meanwhile, the White House also shared a list of promises made by Trump which were fulfilled.

“Under President Trump, the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border are at historic lows after his rapid action to close the border on Day One, with illegal crossings plummeting to levels not seen in decades and virtually no illegal aliens being released into the country’s interior,” White House said.