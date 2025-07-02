‘Lower taxes, higher wages,’ Trump hails passage of 'Big Beautiful Bill', says American people are the biggest winners

After the US Senate passed the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'—with Vice President JD Vance casting the deciding vote—President Donald Trump hailed the legislation as a "major policy win," and noted that ‘American people would be the biggest beneficiaries’

Calling it “a bill for everyone,” Trump pointed to its key promises - lower taxes, increased wages, stronger border security, and a more powerful military.

"Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our 'ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.' It is no longer a 'House Bill' or a 'Senate Bill'. It is everyone's Bill. There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN -- But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military. Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

As the Bill is now set to be presented at the House of Representatives (lower chamber), Trump urged that the bill is presented to his desk before July 4 (Independence Day of the US)

"We can have all of this right now, but only if the House GOP UNITES, ignores its occasional 'GRANDSTANDERS' (You know who you are!), and does the right thing, which is sending this Bill to my desk. We are on schedule -- Let's keep it going, and be done before you and your family go on a July 4th vacation. The American People need and deserve it. They sent us here to, GET IT DONE!" Trump said.

Trump also predicted a wave of economic expansion following the bill's enactment. "Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected. Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, 'THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America," he said.

The bill cleared the Senate in a 51-50 vote after days of intense negotiations. Lawmakers worked through the weekend before launching a 27-hour marathon of amendment votes, during which Republican leaders worked to win over dissenting members.