Luca Guadagnino in talks to helm AI drama ‘Artificial’ based on OpenAI’s Sam Altman saga

Luca Guadagnino is in discussions to direct Artificial, a comedic drama set against the backdrop of the real-life leadership crisis at OpenAI in 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, from Amazon MGM Studios, is expected to begin production this summer, with shooting planned in San Francisco and Italy.

The news report notes that if current casting discussions proceed as planned, Andrew Garfield may portray Altman, with Daisy Edgar-Jones or Matilda Lutz being considered for Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, and German actor Yuri Borisov eyed to play OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, who was central to Altman’s removal.

Guadagnino’s third collaboration with Amazon MGM This marks Guadagnino’s third project with Amazon MGM. He previously directed After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, which is slated for theatrical release on October 10. His 2023 film Challengers, headlined by Zendaya, was also backed by the studio.

The screenplay for Artificial is penned by Simon Rich, known for his satirical writing style, who will also serve as producer. David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films will co-produce the project. Jennifer Fox is also reportedly in talks to join the production team, according to Variety.

Veteran producers behind the project David Heyman brings considerable experience to the film, having produced blockbuster franchises such as Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, along with critically acclaimed titles like Gravity, Marriage Story, and Barbie. He is currently producing the next James Bond installment with Amy Pascal and is also involved in Amazon’s Harry Potter television series and planned adaptations of Klara and the Sun and Jay Kelly.