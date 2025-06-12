Lucky escape for JetBlue passengers at Boston's Logan International Airport, flight rolls off runway into the grass

A JetBlue flight arriving from Chicago, faced a scare at Boston’s Logan International Airport when it rolled off the runway into the grass. No passenger was injured in the incident.

“JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston veered off the runway and onto the grass after landing,” JetBlue said in an email. “We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause."

Meanwhile, crews thoroughly assessed the aircraft, and passengers were taken to the terminal by bus, said Samantha Decker from Massachusetts Port Authority, in an email.

No one on the flight was injured, according to an AP report, and the FAA is currently investigating the incident. Passengers could be seen descending from the plane using stairs provided by emergency vehicles surrounded by dozens of emergency crews, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

“No further details have been provided about what caused the plane to veer off the runway. Thursday's incident came after FAA officials acknowledged they weren’t doing enough to ensure air safety. Recent polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that fewer Americans report feeling safe about flying this year,” the AP report said.