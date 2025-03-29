Luigi Mangione gets mysterious notes of support, court documents reveal

wo handwritten, heart-shaped notes were discovered hidden in a pair of argyle socks delivered to Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to court documents released this week, as per a report in USA Today.

A court officer found one note urging Mangione to keep his “head held high” and to “know there are thousands of people wishing you luck.” The message was signed “K / Free Luigi.” Another note, addressed to “Joan,” was also intercepted, prosecutors stated, according to the news report.

Mangione faces multiple charges Luigi Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson, 50, outside a New York City hotel in December. The killing led to a high-profile manhunt and triggered public backlash against the health insurance industry, with some individuals voicing support for Mangione.

He faces multiple charges, including weapons and murder offenses in New York, forgery and weapons charges in Pennsylvania, and federal charges of stalking and murder through use of a firearm.

His next federal court hearing is scheduled for April 18, while he will appear in New York Superior Court on June 26. His court date for the Pennsylvania charges has not yet been determined.

Prosecutors criticise ‘special treatment’ over clothing Despite the discovery of the hidden notes, Mangione was allowed to wear the socks in court. However, he later removed them, reportedly saying “they did not look good,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutor Joel Seidemann criticized the allowance, stating that defendants typically wear jail-issued clothing.

“Special treatment to the defendant’s benefit was violated when (prosecutors) made accommodations for defendant’s fashion needs during the last court appearance,” Seidemann wrote.

Defense says notes were an oversight Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, defended the defense team, stating that they were unaware of the notes while arranging his court attire.

“This was obviously inadvertent, as one of the two heart-shaped notes was not even addressed to Mr. Mangione,” she wrote in response to prosecutors' claims.