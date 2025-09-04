Luigi Mangione’s image sparks outrage after surfacing on Shein, brand launches probe

Fast-fashion giant Shein has launched an investigation after an image resembling Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was spotted on its website, apparently modelling a shirt.

The photo, which showed a man wearing a plain white short-sleeved shirt, was quickly removed after it began circulating online. The sweater was reportedly listed for sale at just under $10.

In a statement to BBC News a Shein spokesperson said:

“The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery.

We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform and are conducting a thorough investigation. We will also strengthen our monitoring processes and take appropriate action against the vendor.”

It remains unclear how long the image was live on the site or who uploaded it.

AI or Digital Manipulation? The bizarre listing sparked widespread speculation online, with many questioning whether the photo was AI-generated.

BBC Verify tested the image using Amazon Rekognition, a facial recognition tool, and found a 99.9% similarity with a real photo of Mangione taken during a court appearance.

Generative AI expert Henry Ajder said that while the image is low resolution, there are distinct indicators of AI manipulation.

“The lighting, skin texture, and a strange artifact above the right forearm suggest it may be AI-generated,” he explained, adding that AI can create such images far more quickly than manual editing.

AI researcher Henk van Ess believes the most likely scenario is that a real photo of Mangione’s face was blended with an AI-generated body, possibly using a tool like Midjourney.

Mangione’s Case and the Online Frenzy Mangione, 26, was arrested in December last year and has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and stalking related to Thompson’s killing. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

The case has triggered an intense public response in the US, fueled by anger over private healthcare companies.

Some have controversially branded Mangione a “folk hero”, with supporters gathering outside court hearings.

Fundraisers have collected thousands of dollars to support his legal defense.

Merchandise with his name flooded platforms like Etsy and Amazon, though Amazon later pulled such listings.

A McDonald’s employee accused of tipping off police has faced online harassment, and the fast-food chain itself has been bombarded with negative reviews.

The police department that arrested Mangione has reportedly received death threats. Cultural critic Blakely Thornton told BBC News that Mangione’s image, including shirtless pictures he posted online, has amplified his strange cult following.

“People in the US are programmed to trust and empathise with men who look like Mangione,” Thornton said.

Earlier Controversies This is not the first time Mangione’s name has caused problems for a major company.

Last December, Apple faced criticism after its Apple Intelligence AI tool incorrectly summarised notifications, falsely suggesting that BBC News reported Mangione had shot himself. Apple later suspended the feature after several similar errors.

Mangione’s legal team has not commented on the Shein controversy.