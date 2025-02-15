Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, expressed gratitude for his supporters in his first public statement since his arrest. The message was posted on a newly launched website created by his legal defense team to address misinformation and provide updates on his ongoing legal battles.

Mangione’s message from custody In the statement, Mangione acknowledged the widespread support he has received since his arrest, stating he was “grateful” for those who have written to him. His defense team framed the website as a resource for factual information regarding the multiple charges he faces for the high-profile December 4 shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

Mangione expresses gratitude for support A statement attributed to Mangione was posted on the site, expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received while in custody. “I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future,” the statement read.

Public donations surpass $300,000 The website’s launch comes just days after Mangione accepted nearly $300,000 in donations from over 10,000 supporters. His case has garnered significant public interest, with many rallying behind him despite the severity of the charges.

Federal authorities allege that Mangione harbored strong resentment toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives. He has been charged at both state and federal levels in New York and Pennsylvania. On December 23, he pleaded not guilty to 11 criminal charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators believe his frustrations with the healthcare system played a role in shaping his views and actions leading up to the shooting.

Mangione remains in federal custody as legal proceedings continue. His case has drawn national attention, sparking debates about healthcare, corporate power, and mental health.

