Luigi Mangione’s legal team launches website with his first public message: ‘Support has transcended divisions’

  • Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, released his first public statement from custody, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received. His legal defense team launched a website to provide case updates and counter misinformation.

Written By Ravi Hari( with inputs from Deutsche Welle)
Published15 Feb 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Luigi Mangione at Manhattan Criminal court for his arraignment on state murder and terror charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, expressed gratitude for his supporters in his first public statement since his arrest. The message was posted on a newly launched website created by his legal defense team to address misinformation and provide updates on his ongoing legal battles.

Mangione’s message from custody

In the statement, Mangione acknowledged the widespread support he has received since his arrest, stating he was “grateful” for those who have written to him. His defense team framed the website as a resource for factual information regarding the multiple charges he faces for the high-profile December 4 shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

Mangione expresses gratitude for support

A statement attributed to Mangione was posted on the site, expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received while in custody. “I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future,” the statement read.

Public donations surpass $300,000

The website’s launch comes just days after Mangione accepted nearly $300,000 in donations from over 10,000 supporters. His case has garnered significant public interest, with many rallying behind him despite the severity of the charges.

Arrest and charges

Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from Maryland, was arrested on December 9 in Pennsylvania and is facing multiple charges related to the December 4 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

Federal authorities allege that Mangione harbored strong resentment toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives. He has been charged at both state and federal levels in New York and Pennsylvania. On December 23, he pleaded not guilty to 11 criminal charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators believe his frustrations with the healthcare system played a role in shaping his views and actions leading up to the shooting.

Mangione remains in federal custody as legal proceedings continue. His case has drawn national attention, sparking debates about healthcare, corporate power, and mental health.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 06:05 PM IST
