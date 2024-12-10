The social media profile of Luigi Mangione (26), the suspect arrested for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, shows a "hodgepodge" of political views, according to a report by the New York Post.
The eclectic mix of opinions ranged from praising the Unabomber to calling for a ban on sex toys in Japan, comparing modern America to late-era Rome during its downfall, and various conservative manosphere talking points.
The report noted that Mangione's activity on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed his engagement with philosophy accounts, posts on the "values of males in society" and technology, and commentary on the "decline of human virtue."
An Ivy League student, the suspect graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a computer science degree.
