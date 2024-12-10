The social media profile of Luigi Mangione (26), the suspect arrested for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, shows a "hodgepodge" of political views, according to a report by the New York Post.

The eclectic mix of opinions ranged from praising the Unabomber to calling for a ban on sex toys in Japan, comparing modern America to late-era Rome during its downfall, and various conservative manosphere talking points.

The report noted that Mangione's activity on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed his engagement with philosophy accounts, posts on the "values of males in society" and technology, and commentary on the "decline of human virtue."

An Ivy League student, the suspect graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a computer science degree.

We Take a Look At Some of his Posts: In a post in April 2024, Mangione replied to a comment about falling population rates in Japan and said that obsession with Japanese sex toys and pornography, not immigration, was the real problem.

In the post, he suggested “encouraging natural human interaction, sex, physical fitness, and spirituality” by banning Tenga fleshlights and other sex toys and replacing “conveyor belt sushi and vending machines” with “real human waiters.”

In various other posts, Mangione expressed support for authors, book characters, and even the Unabomber Ted Kacynski, among others. Some authors he named include Aldous Huxley, Jonathan Haidt, and Tim Urban.

In April, he quoted Huxley's critique of capitalism 'Brave New World', writing, “But I don’t want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom, I want goodness. I want sin.”