Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday (December 9) after being identified by a McDonald's employee who suspected him as the gunman involved in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione is held without bail as investigations proceed. Authorities are determining his path from New York to Pennsylvania and any potential accomplices.

Evidence found: A ghost gun (untraceable firearm, potentially 3D-printed) was discovered in his possession, equipped with a silencer and a loaded magazine.

Multiple fraudulent IDs, including a fake New Jersey ID, were found.

A handwritten document revealed Mangione’s disdain for corporate America and indicated his mindset prior to the murder.

This arrest follows a five-day manhunt and seeks to bring relief to Thompson's family and UnitedHealthcare following this tragic and high-profile attack.

Authorities have now connected Luigi Mangione to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, uncovering the suspect’s strategic movements before and after the crime, as well as the key evidence that led to his capture. From calculated bus travel to the intentional disposal of items to conceal his identity, Mangione’s actions offer insights into a meticulous and deliberate escape strategy.

Key moves before the murder 1. Avoiding detection: A bus journey to New York The suspect, Luigi Mangione, avoided air travel entirely in order to sidestep security screenings and scrutiny. Rather than flying to New York—where credit cards, ID checks, and surveillance would have heightened his risk—Mangione took a Greyhound bus, paying in cash to maintain anonymity.

Route of entry: The bus route began in Atlanta, though investigators have yet to confirm whether Mangione boarded in Atlanta itself or another location along the route.

2. Arrival & stay: Utilizing a fake identity and cash payments

After arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan on November 24, Mangione checked into a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Fake ID: Mangione used a fake New Jersey driver’s license to complete his check-in.

Cash-only payments: Paying with cash allowed Mangione to evade any financial trail, ensuring that his transactions remained untraceable.

Investigators believe that during his 10-day stay in New York, Mangione was preparing for the murder and his escape strategy, planning each step meticulously.

3. Surveillance evidence: The moment he lowered his mask Security cameras captured critical evidence just days before the killing. Surveillance showed Mangione frequently concealing his face with a mask and his hood pulled over his head. However, a rare moment revealed his identity:

A hostel employee reportedly interacted with Mangione, prompting him to lower his mask, revealing his face in a smile.

This unguarded moment proved to be a significant clue that ultimately aided police in identifying the suspect.

Despite his efforts to stay concealed, this slip-up would later lead investigators down the path of discovery.

The murder: How Mangione carried out his plan On November 30, around 6:44 a.m., Mangione executed his plan in front of a hotel near the location of a UnitedHealthcare investors' conference.

He was strategically waiting behind a parked car as CEO Brian Thompson walked by.

Mangione approached from behind and shot Thompson in a premeditated, cold-blooded attack.

After the shooting, Mangione executed a calculated escape plan:

Ran from the crime scene, hopped on an electric bike, and rode toward Central Park.

Ditched the bike, hailed a taxi, and proceeded toward a bus terminal to leave New York City as quickly as possible.

The escape & evidence left behind

1. Discarded items in Central Park

After the murder, Mangione left behind key items that would later become pivotal in the investigation:

A Starbucks water bottle

An energy bar wrapper

A burner phone

These items provided DNA and partial fingerprints, though initial analysis did not match any criminal databases. Experts suspect Mangione may have intentionally dropped these items to create false trails, complicating the investigation.

2. Complex escape route & evidence disposal

Mangione’s escape path reveals the sophistication of his plan:

Ran from the scene using a bike, then strategically ditched it.

Transitioned to a taxi and focused on bus terminals as his exit points, likely planning to leave New York using interstate routes.

The Arrest: From Pennsylvania to law enforcement’s grasp

The investigation culminated in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was spotted at a local McDonald’s:

A vigilant employee noticed Mangione’s resemblance to the suspect in surveillance footage.

NYPD officers arrested him, confirming his identity.

Upon arrest, law enforcement discovered critical evidence:

A ghost gun: A 9mm firearm with a suppressor, untraceable and assembled without serial numbers.

Numerous fake IDs: Suggesting Mangione was preparing to avoid detection by using multiple identities.

What we know about the ghost gun Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be assembled with parts bought online—sometimes in under 30 minutes. These weapons lack serial numbers, making them difficult for law enforcement to track. The presence of a ghost gun in Mangione’s possession further solidifies the premeditation and sophistication of his escape and crime strategy.

Next steps in the investigation Law enforcement officials continue to analyze the evidence and test DNA from recovered items.

DNA testing: Comparisons of DNA found on the discarded water bottle, bar wrapper, and other items will now match against Mangione’s DNA to establish direct links to the crime.

Ballistics testing: Further testing of the ghost gun will determine its role and confirm whether it was the murder weapon.