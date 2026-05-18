Luigi Mangione trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence in Brian Thompson murder case

A judge has ruled that a gun and notebook allegedly linking Luigi Mangione to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson can be used as evidence during his upcoming murder trial.

Judge Gregory Carro issued the decision on Monday (May 18), rejecting defense arguments that the items were illegally seized before police obtained a search warrant.

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The ruling is considered a major victory for prosecutors ahead of Mangione’s state murder trial, which is scheduled to begin on September 8.

While the judge allowed prosecutors to use evidence recovered during a later inventory search at a police station, he ruled that some items found during an earlier warrantless search at a McDonald's must be excluded.

“I find that the search of backpack at the McDonald’s was an improper warrantless search,” Carro said in his ruling.

Among the evidence suppressed were a gun ammunition magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip.

Prosecutors say gun matches murder weapon According to prosecutors, the gun recovered from Mangione’s backpack was a 3D-printed pistol that matched the weapon used in Brian Thompson’s killing.

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Authorities allege Thompson was fatally shot outside a hotel in New York City on December 4, 2024.

Mangione was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, around 230 miles west of Manhattan.

The notebook allegedly referenced wanting to: “wack” a health insurance executive

and included criticism of what prosecutors described as: “the deadly, greed fueled health insurance cartel.”

Defense challenged backpack search Mangione’s lawyers argued the evidence should be excluded because police searched the backpack before obtaining a judicial warrant.

Police later obtained a formal warrant, prosecutors said.

The court battle focused heavily on body-camera footage and testimony from Altoona police officers during a hearing held in December.

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Fake name led to arrest According to testimony, Mangione initially gave officers a fake name — “Mark Rosario” — when questioned by police.

Officer Stephen Fox testified that the false identity itself gave officers grounds to arrest him.

“If he had provided us with his actual name, he would not have committed a crime,” Fox said.

Police later discovered the New Jersey driver’s license Mangione presented was fake after checking it against a law enforcement database.

An New York City Police Department lieutenant testified that the Rosario name matched the identity allegedly used by the suspect to purchase a bus ticket to New York and register at a Manhattan hostel.

Body-camera video played key role Judge Carro reviewed police body-camera footage before issuing his ruling.

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The video reportedly showed officers beginning to search Mangione’s backpack at the McDonald’s before stopping after discovering a loaded gun magazine wrapped in underwear.

One officer can be heard saying: “It’s him, dude. It’s him, 100%,” after the magazine was discovered.

Police later conducted what prosecutors described as an “inventory search” at the station, where officers found the firearm, silencer, notebook and additional handwritten notes that allegedly included possible getaway plans.

Trial dates set in state and federal cases Mangione, 28, has pleaded not guilty in both his state and federal criminal cases.

His state murder trial is expected to begin on September 8 and could last between four and six weeks.

Separately, jury selection in his federal stalking-related case is scheduled to begin on October 13, with opening statements expected on November 4.

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If convicted in either case, Mangione could face life in prison.

(With AP inputs)