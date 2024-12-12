Luigi Mangione, arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had a 3D-printed gun matching shell casings from the crime scene. Authorities link him to the crime through fingerprints and handwritten notes expressing frustration with the healthcare system.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been linked to the crime scene through forensic evidence, including fingerprints and 3-D printed gun shell casings. The New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, confirmed that 26-year-old Luigi Mangione's fingerprints matched those found on items near the site of the December 4 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO in Midtown Manhattan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Luigi Mangione's Fingerprints, 3-D Gun's Shell Casings Provide Key Evidence Investigators discovered fingerprints on a discarded Starbucks water bottle and an energy bar wrapper that were purchased shortly before the shooting of United healthcare CEO.

The fingerprints are the first solid forensic evidence connecting Luigi Mangione to CEO Thompson's murder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 3D-printed gun that health care CEO killing suspect Luigi Mangione had when he was arrested this week in Pennsylvania matches three shell casings found at the crime scene in Midtown Manhattan.

Additionally, three 9 mm shell casings recovered from the scene bore the words “delay," “deny," and “depose," which correspond to titles from a 2010 book critiquing the insurance industry.

Luigi Mangione's Arrest Following Multi-State Manhunt Luigi Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a nearly week-long manhunt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's, where employees recognised him from wanted posters. Upon his arrest, Luigi Mangione was found in possession of a 3D-printed firearm that matches the shell casings from the crime scene, as well as a silencer and multiple counterfeit identification cards.

Extradition Challenges for Luigi Mangione Currently facing several charges in Pennsylvania, including illegal possession of a firearm and providing fraudulent identification, Luigi Mangione is contesting extradition to New York to face murder charges.

Mangione's attorney stated, "He's pleading not guilty to those offences," while asserting that there is no evidence linking him directly to the shooting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The process of extraditing Luigi Mangione could take time due to differing state laws. Prosecutors have been granted 30 days to seek a governor's warrant for his extradition, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirming her intention to cooperate with this request.

Allegations of Motivation Against Luigi Mangione As investigators continue to probe Mangione's background and motivations, details have emerged suggesting he harboured grievances against the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Chief Detective Joseph Kenny revealed that Mangione's handwritten notes found during his arrest indicate frustrations with corporate America and the healthcare system. These writings reportedly include references to "parasites" that "had it coming" and express his disdain for the industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former friends have described Luigi Mangione as having suffered from chronic back pain following spinal surgery earlier this year. They noted that this injury may have contributed to his mental state leading up to CEO Thompson's murder.