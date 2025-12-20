Luke Air Force Base lockdown lifted after active shooter scare

Luke Air Force Base in Arizona lifted a lockdown on Friday morning (December 19) after reports of a possible active shooter prompted a shelter-in-place order, according to local media outlet Fox10.

The all-clear was issued after security forces and local law enforcement found no active threat on the installation.

Luke Air Force Base said the lockdown was initiated just before 10:30 a.m. on December 19 “in response to a report of a potential active shooter incident occurring on the installation.”

Advertisement

Officials moved quickly to secure the base as the situation unfolded.

Security response “The 56th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement authorities responded immediately and cleared the affected area,” the base said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

“No active threat was found. All base operations have been instructed to continue as normal,” the statement added.

Personnel told to seek shelter Earlier in the day, officials with Luke AFB’s 56th Fighter Wing had confirmed that authorities were responding to active shooter reports.

In a Facebook post around 10:40 a.m., base personnel were instructed to seek shelter and follow guidance from first responders while the situation was being assessed.

Cause remains unclear Military officials have not yet said what triggered the initial reports that led to the shelter-in-place order.