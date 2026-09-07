Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s $6.1 billion net worth under spotlight amid divorce, company struggles

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s estimated $6.1 billion net wort, which is as per Bloomberg, is facing renewed scrutiny following his divorce proceedings, even as the athleticwear company he founded battles slowing sales, and falling market share.

Wilson, who founded Lululemon in Vancouver in 2000, is divorcing his wife of 20 years, Shannon “Summer” Wilson. According to reports, the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, while family litigation filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court remains sealed.

Advertisement

The divorce has drawn attention to Wilson’s substantial holdings in Lululemon and other companies, as well as assets controlled through his family investment structure.

How Chip Wilson built his fortune Wilson opened the first Lululemon store in Vancouver in 2000 and took the company public in 2007. He stepped down as chairman in 2013 and completely exited the business in 2015.

Although he no longer has a management role at the company, Wilson remains one of its largest individual shareholders.

His wealth is now spread across major stakes in athleticwear and sporting-goods companies, along with real estate and private investments managed through his family holding company, Hold It All.

His largest publicly reported holding is in Amer Sports, the Finnish sporting-goods group behind brands including Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson Sporting Goods. Wilson holds roughly 18% of Amer Sports, a stake valued at nearly $3 billion based on the figures cited in reports.

Advertisement

He also owns a significant stake in Lululemon. Recent estimates put his holding at around 8.6%, worth close to $1 billion, although Forbes has previously estimated his stake at about 7%.

Wilson has also held an interest in Chinese sportswear company Anta Sports.

Divorce puts asset holdings in focus The reported absence of a prenup has heightened interest in how Wilson’s assets could be treated as the divorce proceeds.

Summer Wilson separately holds roughly a 1% stake in Lululemon, according to the figures cited in reports.

The couple and their five sons have also operated investment and philanthropic activities through family structures, including Hold It All and the House of Wilson family office.

Because the court proceedings are sealed, details of how the couple's assets may ultimately be divided are not publicly known.

Advertisement

Wilson’s philanthropic investments Beyond his business holdings, Wilson has committed substantial sums to healthcare research and environmental conservation.

He has pledged $100 million to SOLVE FSHD, a venture-philanthropy organisation focused on finding treatments and a cure for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a genetic muscle disorder that affects him.

The Wilson family has also backed land conservation and environmental projects through the Wilson 5 Foundation.

The foundation donated C$134 million, or about $97 million, to the BC Parks Foundation, a contribution described as the largest private donation to Canadian environmental conservation. The money was intended to help acquire natural areas for protection as parks.

Lululemon faces a separate crisis While Wilson’s personal fortune remains substantial, the company that created much of his wealth is going through a difficult period.

Advertisement

Lululemon recently cut its full-year outlook for the second time, highlighting weak consumer demand and growing pressure from competitors such as Alo Yoga and Vuori.

The company’s shares plunged about 18% in extended trading after it reported quarterly sales below expectations. The stock has fallen nearly 69% since early 2025, according to the figures cited in the report.

Lululemon now expects fiscal 2026 revenue to decline between 5% and 7%, compared with its previous forecast of flat revenue to a decline of up to 1%.

China and Americas weigh on sales Lululemon reported second-quarter revenue of $2.42 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $2.46 billion.

Sales weakness was particularly pronounced in its two important markets.

Revenue in China declined 2% in constant currency, compared with a 24% increase a year earlier. Executives pointed to negative commentary surrounding a marketing campaign on the Great Wall of China.

Advertisement

In the Americas, Lululemon revenue fell 8%, after rising 1% a year earlier.

The company has also struggled with its core leggings business. Sales of leggings declined about 20%, as attempts to shift customers toward looser silhouettes have yet to fully compensate for weaker demand for form-fitting products.

New CEO faces major turnaround challenge The focus is now shifting to incoming CEO Heidi O'Neill, who is expected to take charge next week.

O'Neill, a veteran of Nike, will inherit a company facing declining market share, product concerns and fierce competition in the athleisure sector.

Lululemon's share of the athleisure market fell to 43.9% in August, down 10 percentage points from the previous year, according to M Science data cited in the report. Meanwhile, Alo Yoga and Vuori gained market share.

Advertisement

Investors will be watching whether O'Neill can revive Lululemon through new products, stronger marketing and a renewed focus on its brand.

The leadership transition follows a bruising proxy battle between Lululemon and Wilson, which was ultimately settled with Wilson securing nominee seats on the company's board.

Wilson's fortune remains heavily concentrated in retail and sporting-goods investments, particularly Amer Sports and Lululemon, while his family controls substantial interests in real estate and private investments.

For Lululemon, however, the more immediate challenge is operational: reversing declining sales, restoring its appeal among shoppers and defending its position against rapidly growing competitors.