Macron says Trump’s Nobel dreams depend on one condition: ‘Only possible if you can…’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said that if US President Donald Trump truly hopes to win the Nobel Peace Prize, he must work to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine in Gaza.

Macron, while speaking to France's BFM TV from New York, said that only Trump has the power to put pressure on Israel to end the war

What Emmanuel Macron said? "There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the US president. And the reason he can do more than us, is because we do not supply weapons that allow the war in Gaza to be waged. We do not supply equipment that allows war to be waged in Gaza. The United States of America does," Macron added

Speaking about Trump's speech, where the US president said he want to negotiate peace in Gaza, Macron said, “I see an American president who is involved, who reiterated this morning from the podium: 'I want peace. I have resolved seven conflicts', who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict.”

How Trump responded? During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the sidelines of the UNGA, US President Donald Trump says, "Emmanuel has actually helped me with a couple of the wars. We settled seven wars. The biggest disappointment, but I think that'll happen eventually, is the Ukraine and Russia situation. I thought that would be the easiest one because of my relationship with Putin. But unfortunately, that relationship didn't mean anything..."

