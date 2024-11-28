Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: How to watch, what’s new, who’s performing

  • The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a beloved tradition since 1924, marks the start of the holiday season. The 98th edition features stunning floats, giant balloons, and performances by Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, and Idina Menzel, along with new debuts like Minnie Mouse and Goku.

Updated28 Nov 2024, 05:39 PM IST
A child smiles as the Sinclair's Dino balloon floats in the background a day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, U.S, November 27, 2024. REUTERS/Kent Edwards
A child smiles as the Sinclair’s Dino balloon floats in the background a day before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, U.S, November 27, 2024. REUTERS/Kent Edwards(REUTERS)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved and highly anticipated tradition in American culture. Held annually on Thanksgiving morning in New York City, it attracts around 3.5 million spectators in person and draws millions more via television broadcasts nationwide. Sponsored by the department store chain Macy’s, the parade is widely regarded as the official kickoff to the holiday season.

A beloved American tradition: A grand spectacle of entertainment

Since its debut in 1924, the Thanksgiving Day Parade has evolved into a spectacular event featuring a diverse array of entertainment. With a dazzling lineup of elaborate floats, towering balloons, marching bands, and performances by popular artists, the parade is a vibrant display of holiday cheer. Iconic character balloons, such as those depicting Spider-Man, Snoopy, and Mickey Mouse, continue to capture the hearts of viewers.

The 98th annual parade

This year marks the 98th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will take place on Thursday (November 28), beginning at 8:30 a.m. It promises to captivate millions of spectators and TV viewers alike with its colorful floats, majestic balloons, star-studded performances, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus.

A key part of the holiday season

A key part of the American holiday season, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade also plays an important role in Macy’s holiday marketing strategy. The event boosts tourism in New York City and showcases American creativity, especially through the innovative floats and balloons crafted by Macy’s Studios. Overall, the parade is a joyful celebration of tradition, unity, and the spirit of the season.

Star-studded performances

This year’s Thanksgiving Day parade features an impressive roster of performers from music, film, and Broadway. Notable stars include Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Coco Jones, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Lea Salonga, T-Pain, Idina Menzel, The Temptations, and Rachel Platten. Dance enthusiasts will enjoy performances by Charli D’Amelio, Tiler Peck, and Roman Mejia, while Broadway will shine with appearances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell’s Kitchen," "The Outsiders," and the Radio City Rockettes.

Iconic balloons and floats

The Thanksgiving Day parade will feature 17 character balloons, including six exciting debuts: Minnie Mouse (Disney), Goku (Dragon Ball), Marshall (Nickelodeon), Spider-Man (Marvel), Extraordinary Noorah, and Gabby (DreamWorks Animation). Additionally, 22 floats, including new creations like Candy Cosmos (Haribo), Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest (Nickelodeon), Magic Meets the Seas (Disney Cruise Line), and Wednesday’s Feast (Netflix), will entertain the crowds with their creativity and advanced engineering.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2024: When and why it’s celebrated — exploring the tradition

Marching bands and performance groups

Ten marching bands, including the University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band, Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band, and Sioux Falls Lincoln High School “Patriot” Marching Band, will also participate, along with performance groups such as Riverdance, Circus Vazquez, and Spirit of America Dance and Cheer.

Parade route and viewing information

The parade will begin at 77th Street and follow a 2.5-mile route to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store. Spectators attending in person are advised to arrive early and avoid large bags or strollers due to security measures implemented by the NYPD.

NYPD issues traffic advisory

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Route details and street closures

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West, traveling 2.5 miles to its finale at Macy’s Herald Square on 34th Street.

Key segments include:

Southbound along Central Park West to Columbus Circle

East along Central Park South to 6th Avenue

South down 6th Avenue to 34th Street and west to 7th Avenue.

Street closures

The New York City Department of Transportation announced extensive road closures for the parade's formation, route, and dispersal. Formation areas include streets around Columbus Avenue and Central Park West from 86th to 59th Streets. The route and dispersal areas will close sections of Central Park West, 6th Avenue, Broadway, and 34th Street.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2024: From feasting to charity, how Americans celebrate holiday

Parade viewing information

For those watching from home, the parade will air live on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon. An encore presentation will air at 2:00 p.m.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2024: Check what’s open and closed on November 28

Exclusive parade memorabilia

Macy’s is also offering exclusive 2024 Parade memorabilia, including snow globes, ornaments, apparel, and plush toys, which are available online and in select stores. The parade, which was briefly halted during World War II from 1942 to 1944, will reach a major milestone in 2026 when it celebrates its 100th edition, promising an even more spectacular celebration.

Key Takeaways
  • The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a significant cultural event, attracting millions both in-person and via television.
  • This year’s parade will feature 17 character balloons, including six debuts, and 22 innovative floats.
  • Star performers from various entertainment sectors will grace the parade, enhancing its festive atmosphere.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: How to watch, what's new, who's performing

      Popular in News

