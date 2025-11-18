Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 Guide: Route, performers, how to watch live, and more

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday season on Thursday (November 27), at 8:30 a.m. ET (2200 GMT). This annual New York City tradition brings millions of spectators together along the parade route and on television nationwide to celebrate the season with larger-than-life balloons, elaborate floats, and star-studded performances.

How to watch Fans across the US can watch the parade live on NBC and Peacock, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, with an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

“TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker return as hosts. Spanish-language viewers can tune in via Telemundo, hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow. Additionally, NBCUniversal will provide live audio description for blind and visually impaired viewers via the SAP channel.

Performers and celebrity guests The 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day lineup includes music’s top talents and Broadway stars, featuring Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Shaggy, Teyana Taylor, Lil Jon, Foreigner, Mickey Guyton, Jewel, and many more. Special appearances will include Olympians Ilia Malinin and Jack Wallace, along with social media correspondent Taylen Biggs, providing behind-the-scenes coverage for Macy’s social platforms.

Balloons and Floats This year, spectators will enjoy 32 balloons, 3 balloonicles, 27 floats, and 4 specialty units, including new featured balloons like Buzz Lightyear, PAC-MAN, Mario, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage. Debuting floats include Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by LEGO, Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt, Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix, and Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart.

Classic elements from past parades, like Rainbow and Greybow Trouts and Happy Hippo Triple Stack, will also make a return.

Marching bands & performance groups

Over 11 marching bands and multiple performance groups from across the country will take part, including the NYCPD Marching Band, Macy’s Great American Marching Band, Damien Spartan Regiment, and The Temple University Diamond Band. Choreographer Mia Michaels will create captivating routines with Macy’s House Dancers, and performers from A Chorus Line: The Next Generation, Circus Vazquez, and Spirit of America Dance & Cheer will add to the excitement.

Special highlights and sweepstakes The parade also features community initiatives, including Big Brothers Big Sisters leading the iconic Tom Turkey float. Macy’s is offering parade-themed collectibles, exclusive merchandise, and a first-of-its-kind sweepstakes on the Macy’s app, with a grand prize that includes a VIP trip to the 100th parade in 2026 and a $5,000 Macy’s shopping spree.

Route and public viewing The Thanksgiving Day parade begins at 77th Street in Manhattan, traveling a 2.5-mile route to Herald Square. Public viewing is available along designated streets, with security checks in place. Spectators are advised to avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, or strollers.