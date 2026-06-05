Madonna pops out of a hidden Times Square billboard, unveils secret New York music venue

What began as an ordinary evening in New York City's Times Square quickly turned into a major pop culture moment when global music icon Madonna emerged from a hidden stage built inside a giant billboard and performed a surprise concert for thousands of fans gathered below.

Advertisement

The unannounced performance, held on 3 June, served a dual purpose. While it promoted Madonna's latest album Confessions II, it also marked the official unveiling of The Square, a new entertainment and events venue located at Broadway and 47th Street in the heart of Times Square.

A Surprise Performance Above Times Square For most of the day, Times Square appeared no different from usual, with tourists taking photos and crowds moving through one of New York's busiest locations.

However, at around 6:27 pm, secret doors built into a billboard three storeys above Broadway opened, revealing Madonna on a compact stage overlooking the street. The singer performed two tracks from Confessions II alongside fan favourites from her earlier Confessions era.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to compare Russia, Japan and South Korea for a budget trip

Thousands of fans watched from below as the brief but highly publicised performance transformed Times Square into an open-air concert venue.

Advertisement

The event was organised in partnership with Grindr as part of Pride Month celebrations and formed part of Madonna's ongoing album campaign.

Inside The Square The concert also introduced The Square, a venue developed beneath the Hilton Tempo Hotel. According to organisers, the project is the result of a multi-billion-dollar investment designed to blend live entertainment, digital media and brand experiences.

Advertisement

The venue spans 10 floors and includes performance spaces, event areas, broadcast studios and a stage concealed within the massive billboard overlooking Times Square.

"We thought she was the right person to talk across multiple generations of fans," said Jeff Marks, CEO of Innovative Partnerships Group, which helped create the venue. "You don't get someone better than her who can talk to anyone in the world."

Marks described the venue as a space designed for modern creators and brands.

"It was built for curators, content creators, influencers to create cultural moments," he said. "The Square was built for a digital world."

Designed For Viral Moments Although Madonna's performance marked the venue's official launch, the space has quietly hosted several high-profile events in recent years. Artists including Charli xcx, Shakira and Post Malone have previously used the location to promote albums and partnerships.

Advertisement

According to organisers, concerts at The Square are intentionally brief. City regulations allow performers only a 15-minute window for large open-air events. To avoid overcrowding, performances cannot be announced until 30 minutes before they begin.

"When an artist wants to do their album drop, they play here because you come on stage and it becomes global overnight," Marks said.

He added, "Every single time, it fills up and goes all the way down to 42nd or 43rd [Streets]. It feels like millions and millions of people, and you can't move. Three hours ago, no one knew this was going to happen."

More Than A Music Venue Beyond concerts, The Square is intended to host product launches, brand activations, private events, film shoots and retail experiences. The venue also features broadcast studios, VIP spaces and technology that allows artists to interact with crowds in real time through Times Square's giant digital screens.

Advertisement

"The Square is a music venue, but it's really for brands and advertisers to have a place to showcase a new product or service," Marks said.

Organisers hope the venue will become a cultural landmark for large-scale promotional events, using the visibility of Times Square and the power of social media to create moments that resonate far beyond New York City.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.