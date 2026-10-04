Maduro Not Immune to Prosecution in Narco-Terror Case, US Says

Nicolás Maduro is not entitled to immunity from criminal charges, US prosecutors said, countering the former Venezuelan president’s bid to toss the US’s narco-terrorism case against him.

Maduro and Cilia Flores — Maduro’s wife who also faces charges — are “former rogue officials of a formerly rogue state with no entitlement to immunity,” the US argued in a filing in Manhattan federal court late Friday.

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His defense team argued last month that he is immune to prosecution in the US as the head of a sovereign country.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw official recognition of Maduro as Venezuela’s head of state in 2019 is entitled to “absolute deference” by the courts under US law, the government argued. The US recognizes interim President Delcy Rodriguez as Venezuela’s head of state and her government has not sought immunity for Maduro, prosecutors said.

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, were captured by the US military in a Jan. 3 raid and were subsequently charged with cocaine importation conspiracy, narco-terrorism conspiracy, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Maduro and others partnered with groups designated by the US as foreign terrorist organizations and that he sought to enrich himself while holding positions in Venezuela’s government for more than a quarter of a century.

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If convicted, he and his wife could spend the rest of their lives in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty and last month they asked the judge to dismiss the case.

Maduro and Flores are being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, New York, while awaiting trial. A judge in Manhattan will hear Flores’ request to be released on bond on Thursday.

The case is US v. Maduro, 11-cr-00205, US District Court, Southern District of New York .

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