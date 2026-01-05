Maduro's dance may have led Trump to capture him after US warnings were brushed off: Report

An on-air dance by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to a remix titled “No War, Yes Peace” may have played an unexpected role in pushing the Trump administration toward direct military action against the Venezuelan leader, according to The New York Times.

US officials quoted by the report said the televised moment was seen in Washington as a sign that Maduro was not taking American warnings seriously, at a time when tensions between the two countries were already escalating.

Warning from Trump, rejection by Maduro In late December, US President Donald Trump privately warned Maduro to step down and accept exile, The the news outlet reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. Maduro rejected the warning, according to the report.

Days later, the Venezuelan leader appeared on state television dancing to loud electronic music, while a remixed recording of his own speech played in English, repeating the phrase “No crazy war,” footage that later went viral.

Viral moment seen as mockery According to the news outlet, the dance video came shortly after the United States carried out a strike on a Venezuelan dock it said was being used for drug trafficking. Instead of responding with a formal address, Maduro’s light-hearted display was interpreted by US officials as dismissive.

People aware of internal deliberations told the outlet that the repeated public dancing and relaxed tone convinced some in the Trump administration that Maduro believed US threats were a bluff and was openly mocking Washington.

Tipping point for military action US officials cited by the report said here was growing concern within the administration that Maduro was no longer deterred by American warnings and that further delay would weaken US credibility.

Capture of Maduro On Saturday, an elite US military team entered Caracas before dawn and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.