The US Republican party appears to be heading for a 'civil war' as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his term in office. An angry back-and-forth erupted this week with with billionaire businessman Elon Musk even vowing to "go to war" against traditional anti-immigration Trump backers.

Critics however appear likely to be disappointed — with the incoming President insisting over the weekend that he was strongly in favour of the H-1B visa program.

"I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them. I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme," Trump told the New York Post newspaper.

What is the H-1B visa? The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The tech industry has long called for more H-1B visas to attract highly skilled workers to the US.

A change in the existing laws is likely to benefit India and other nations with a large number of skilled workers — leading to quicker visa processing and an easier transition to permanent residency for Indian professionals. It would also alleviate the employment uncertainty plaguing many foreign workers at this time.

How did the debate begin? Controversy erupted earlier this week after Trump tapped Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy. The decision however incensed many right-wing Americans — with some including influencer Laura Loomer calling out his stance on immigration. Krishnan has been a vocal advocate for immigration laws based on merit — favouring changes that will prioritise highly skilled workers and expedite the green card application process.

The situation has continued to escalate with several key members of the incoming Trump administration reiterating the need to revamp and 'improve' the H-1B visa system. Elon Musk and Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — who will jointly run the Department of Government Efficiency — have both advocated visas for 'skilled' workers in recent days.

Their support for foreign workers has drawn sharp criticism from Trump loyalists who prioritise curbing immigration. Figures such as Laura Loomer, Ann Coulter, and former Congressman Matt Gaetz have since accused the two of undermining the "America First" ethos.