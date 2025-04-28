Maganomics, DOGE, and a global tariff war: How Donald Trump stunned the world in his first 100 days as US President

In his first 100 days, US President Donald Trump wielded presidential power with a breadth and intensity rarely seen in American history. His bold moves have challenged foundational pillars of US governance—from the legacy of the New Deal and the Great Society to the Reagan-era principles of free trade and robust global alliances, as reported by the Associated Press.

Trump has taken aggressive steps to reshape law, the media, public health, and culture, often seeking to bend them to his will.

Here are some major takeaways from his first 100 days as US President: “America First” Trump’s second-term “America First” agenda has strained relationships with longtime allies and emboldened rivals, sparking global uncertainty about the extent of his ambitions. This unpredictability has led some governments to take steps that may not be easily reversed, even if a more conventional U.S. president takes office in 2028, as reported by Reuters.

Economy Trump has sought to reshape the U.S. economy on his terms, but one force has remained resistant: the financial markets, AP reported.

While the US president insists his tariffs will ultimately prove “beautiful,” the first three months have been turbulent—marked by falling consumer confidence, volatile stock markets, and growing investor skepticism about the credibility of his economic strategy, said the report.

He has levied hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, targeting even America’s top trading partners, Mexico and Canada. Chinese imports now face a combined tariff rate of 145%.

DOGE Trump vowed to tackle what he described as waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government—and he put Elon Musk in charge of the mission.

Musk’s creation of the Department of Government Efficiency quickly became one of the most controversial and impactful moves of Trump’s first 100 days in office.

True to his tech mogul style, Musk approached the job with a “disrupt first, refine later” mindset. The result was sweeping and often indiscriminate firings, along with the rapid elimination of numerous government programs—many with little to no detailed assessment.

Immigration Cracking down on illegal immigration was the rallying cry of Trump’s campaign—and remains the area where he enjoys the strongest backing.

He has delivered on that promise by enacting some of the most hardline immigration policies in U.S. history, even though the large-scale deportations he vowed have yet to fully unfold.

In a controversial move, Trump invoked the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport migrants with minimal due process, using it to send hundreds of suspected Venezuelan gang members to a high-security prison in El Salvador—despite a court order blocking the action.

Foreign policy under Trump 2.0 Governments around the world are starting to recalibrate in response to Trump’s aggressive policies. The European Union—dismissed by Trump with the baseless claim that it was formed to “screw” the U.S.—has prepared a set of retaliatory tariffs, ready to be enacted if trade talks break down.

Countries like Germany and France are now exploring increased military spending, aligning with Trump’s demands, but also signalling a shift toward boosting their own defence sectors—potentially at the expense of U.S. arms sales, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Canada, facing strained ties with its longtime ally, is working to deepen its economic and security partnerships with Europe. This shift comes as Canadian voters head to the polls on Monday, in an election heavily influenced by backlash against Trump’s policies, which have stirred nationalist sentiment and growing doubts about the U.S. as a dependable partner.

If Trump sticks to his course, a future president may attempt to restore Washington’s traditional role as the guarantor of the global order—but by then, the path back could be steep and filled with diplomatic and strategic hurdles.