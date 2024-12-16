Magnolia Bakery, the beloved American bakeshop famous for its iconic Banana Pudding, is now elevating the in-flight experience by offering its signature treat on select United Airlines flights nationwide.

The popular Banana Pudding Wafer Cookie Bits is now available to passengers in United First on flights longer than 901 miles. Packaged in 3-ounce cups, this innovative version is made with real bananas, perfectly whipped, and inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s World-Famous Banana Pudding.

This partnership marks the first time Magnolia Bakery desserts will be served on a commercial airline. The new offering is made possible by the introduction of its innovative frozen-to-thaw Banana Puddings, allowing passengers to enjoy the fresh bakery experience while cruising at 30,000 feet.

United Airlines’ hospitality transformation Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs, expressed excitement about the partnership. “The only thing more iconic than Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding is enjoying that pudding at 30,000 feet in United First,” he said. “We’re changing the way travelers eat and drink onboard by offering more variety and elevated options through partnerships like this.”

Bobbie Lloyd, CEO and Chief Baking Officer of Magnolia Bakery, shared her enthusiasm for the launch, stating: “Our team worked for three years to develop this new Banana Pudding, and we’re delighted for guests to get a sweet taste of this beloved dessert in the skies.”

This launch is part of Magnolia Bakery’s effort to transition from being a New York-only icon to becoming a nationwide “anywhere eat” destination.

Next steps for Magnolia Bakery’s national reach Eddie Revis, Chief Commercial Officer at Magnolia Bakery, said the partnership is just the first step in the bakery’s expansion strategy. “Today’s announcement marks one of our most exciting product launches to date,” he noted. “We are thrilled to bring Magnolia Bakery to new places in new ways.”

Magnolia Bakery began in New York City in 1996 and has since expanded its reach to over 30 bakeries internationally, offering popular American desserts and banana pudding cookies through eCommerce and grocery partnerships. With this partnership with United Airlines, Magnolia Bakery looks set to transform passenger dining options further.