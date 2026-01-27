Maine plane crash: Seven dead, one seriously injured as jet crashes at Bangor airport amid winter storm

Seven people were killed and one crew member was seriously injured after a private business jet crashed during takeoff amid heavy snowfall at Maine’s Bangor International Airport on Sunday night, US aviation authorities said.

The Bombardier Challenger 600, carrying eight people, went down around 7:45 pm local time as a massive winter storm swept across New England and much of the eastern United States. The aircraft crashed shortly after departure and caught fire, according to preliminary information released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Crash during snowstorm The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crash occurred as snowfall intensified in the region. Bangor International Airport, located about 200 miles north of Boston, was shut down immediately after the incident and will remain closed until at least noon on Wednesday.

Airport director Jose Saavedra said snow was falling steadily at the time, though aircraft were landing and departing around the crash. The National Weather Service said Bangor eventually received nearly 10 inches of snow, although heavier snowfall arrived later in the night.

Investigation underway The FAA and the NTSB have launched a joint investigation. The NTSB said the aircraft crashed upon departure and experienced a post-crash fire, but it would not release further details until investigators arrive at the site in the coming days.

The agency said it does not release information about victims, which is handled by local authorities. Saavedra declined to comment on the identities of those killed, saying he was “awaiting guidance and support from federal partners.”

Wider storm impact The crash occurred as a powerful winter storm disrupted travel across much of the eastern US. Over the weekend, sleet, freezing rain and snow halted air and road traffic and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes, particularly in the Southeast.

Commercial aviation was heavily affected nationwide, with around 12,000 flights cancelled and nearly 20,000 delayed on Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Airports in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, New York and New Jersey reported major disruptions.

About the aircraft The Bombardier Challenger 600 is a wide-bodied business jet configured to carry nine to 11 passengers. Introduced in 1980, it was the first private jet with a “walk-about cabin”.