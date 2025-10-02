Major tragedy averted! Delta Airlines jets collide on taxiway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, one injured

Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided on a taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, leaving a flight attendant injured in what the airline called a “low-speed collision.”

The mishap happened when a plane preparing to depart for Roanoke (flight 5155), Virginia, with 32 people on board clipped its wing against the nose of the other flight which had arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, carrying 61 passengers, mentioned a report by CNN.

A flight attendant had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No passengers were injured in the incident.

What exactly happened? The “low-speed collision” between the two Delta Air Lines jets damaged the windscreen of one of the planes.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit, we have damage to our windscreen and ... some of our screens in here,” a pilot said, according to air traffic control audio, as per reports.

Both aircraft were being operated by Endeavor Air, a Delta subsidiary.

What caused the collision? The collision happened at the intersection of taxiway M and A, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Thursday morning.

As per the FAA, investigations are underway into what caused the crash. However, the agency noted that air traffic control had instructed flight 5155 to wait to cross the intersection and yield to the other aircraft, reported CNN.

Passenger recounts scary details Passenger William Lusk, who was on the arriving flight, described the jolt: “The plane stopped, jerked, and jumped to the right. Everyone went dead silent. Then the pilot calmly came on and said, ‘Hey, we’ve been in a crash, everyone remain calm.’”

Delta said overall airport operations were not disrupted and added it would cooperate with authorities investigating the incident. “Safety of our customers and people comes before all else,” the airline said in a statement, apologizing to affected passengers.